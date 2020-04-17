‘Harry Potter’ Cast Then & Now: See Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe & More Of The Film’s Stars

If there’s one thing muggles everywhere need now more than ever, it’s a ‘Harry Potter’ weekend! As SyFy gets Friday, April 17 underway with two of the series’ early films, we’re taking a look back at the stars of the magical movies then and now!

Although it’s been nearly nine years since we last stepped foot into the great hall of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, muggles all across the globe are still yearning for a time of magic and spellbinding stories to turn to during this unpredictable time. Naturally, it’s the perfect time for a Harry Potter weekend! SyFy network will air Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban to kick off the weekend today, April 17. In keeping with the occasion, we’re taking a look back at the film series’ stars then and now!

Daniel Radcliffe played the role of ‘the boy who lived,’ Harry Potter himself, for the entire film series. The first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, came out when Dan was only 12-years-old! But he cast a spell on audiences with his impeccable performance, and grew the role into a mature young adult that audiences left in The Deathly Hallows. Since his time as the titular character, Dan went on to star in Broadway’s How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. As for his screen credits, Dan starred in the 2013 romantic comedy What If, 2016’s indie hit Swiss Army Man, and more recently in the TBS series Miracle Workers.

Like his former on-screen best friend, Rupert Grint has also tried his hand at stage work post-Potter, as well as starred in television shows like 2017’s Snatch, which he also executive produced. Now, the actor formerly known as Ron Weasley is making plans for the future with his young family! Rupert and his longtime girlfriend, actress Georgia Groome, are expecting their first child together! A rep for the stars shared that the couple is “excited to announce they are expecting a baby,” but they’re asking for “privacy at this time.”

Dan and Rupert’s co-star, Emma Watson, might best be known as Hermione Granger, but the actress and activist has grown an eclectic filmography since her time in the library at Hogwarts. Following her role in the film series, Emma turned her attention to global politics, and became an ambassador for the UN. An ardent feminist, Emma led the HeForShe movement and has balanced her acting with her philanthropic work in the years since the final Harry Potter installment. Of her famous titles, Emma has starred in Sofia Coppola‘s The Bling Ring (2013), the 2017 live-action iteration of Beauty & The Beast, and the Oscar winning picture Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig.

The magic three aren’t the only cast members we’re looking back on. To see more of the Harry Potter cast then and now, click through the gallery above! And don’t forget to have your wands at the ready for SyFy’s Harry Potter showing today, Friday, April 17.