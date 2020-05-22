Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is seen with his newborn daughter for the first time

They confirmed the arrival of their first child, a girl, earlier this month.

And Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome looked like they were settling into parenthood well as they were seen with their child for the first time on Thursday.

The couple enjoyed the sunshine as they went for a stroll with their baby daughter in a large black pram.

Rupert, 31, opted for a casual look for the day, sporting a black printed T-shirt with a matching pair of jeans.

Keeping a low profile with a dark cap and a pair of sunglasses, the Harry Potter star put safety first with a face mask.

Georgia, 28, was also dressed casually, donning a white T-shirt with a cross print along with a black denim jacket.

The Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star wore a pair of black leggings while she styled her brunette locks into an updo.

The couple shared parenting duties on their outing, taking it in turns to push their daughter in her pram on the stroll.

In a statement earlier this month, the couple announced that they were now proud parents to a baby girl, just a month after confirming they were expecting their first child.

Rupert and Georgia announced their pregnancy in April after Georgia stepped out with a noticeable baby bump.

In a statement a representative told The Mirror: ‘Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl.

‘We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.’

The couple are yet to reveal the name of their baby daughter.

In April Rupert, know for playing Ron Weasley in the hit franchise, confirmed he and Georgia were expecting their first child.

A representative for the actor told MailOnline at the time: ‘Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.’

Rupert and Georgia who’s famed for her role in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, have been together since 2011.

Last month, Georgia debuted her baby bump as she and Rupert stepped out in North London to stock up on supplies amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The happy couple were pictured strolling along in the sunshine after visiting a pharmacy, and a Whole Foods to pick up some groceries.

Last year, the couple sparked marriage rumours as Georgia was spotted wearing a gold band on her wedding finger during pub lunch.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2018, Rupert opened up about his about settling down and revealed his hopes to have children someday.

He said: ‘Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.

‘I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.’

In December 2018, Harry Potter fans expressed their shock at discovering Georgia starred in the 2008 coming of age comedy, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

Despite the couple’s long-term relationship, many enthusiasts were late to realise the London to Brighton star’s acting history.

Disbelief was first sparked among admirers after a fan tweeted in 2019: ‘I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ????.’

Georgia, who is also said to have also dated actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is best known for playing Georgia Nicholson in the comedy.

Rupert became a global superstar after starring as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter, making his first debut in 2001 and filming his final scenes in 2011.

Since the series, Rupert has starred in a slew of TV roles, including the sitcom Sick Note, the crime drama Snatch and a Poirot role in a series called the ABC murder.