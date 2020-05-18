Harry Styles Goes All-In On A Piece Of Fruit In Sexy ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Video — Watch

Harry Styles just served up a steamy slice of music video goodness, along with a ton of innuendo. If you ever wondered what his song ‘Watermelon Sugar’ was about, look no further.

Though Harry Styles’ Love On Tour has been postponed due to COVID, that’s not stopping him from unveiling a new music video for all his fans. Ahead of the rumored One Direction tenth anniversary celebration, Harry shared the visual for “Watermelon Sugar” on May 18, and it’s just as dreamy as you’d expect. Words reading “This video is dedicated to touching. May 18, 2020,” flash on the screen, and there’s plenty of that in this video. The longstanding thought was that “Watermelon Sugar” was slang for a particular sexual act, and the numerous women engaged in certain moments of euphoria whenever Harry bites down on a slice of watermelon pretty much confirms that.

Besides that, the video is generally a summery dream. Harry (and a plethora of hot women, and one cute tattooed dude) flocks on the beach, snacks on various pieces of fruits, and enjoys a time that existed before the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking of which, Harry issued a disclaimer along with the video. “DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME,” he tweeted. “Practice social distancing.” Oh, now you tell us.

Like with his “Adore You” video, Harry rolled out a multimedia project to herald this music video. He launched two websites, doyouknowwhoyouare.com and ijustwannatasteit.com, the latter just showing a serene beach scene (with what looked to be a pair of blankets draped over a table.) The first site, which was decked out in watermelon colors, asked users to enter in their name. This would generate a positive message, like “You are unforgettable” or “You are sunshiny dream” or “You are washed away,” all ending with the abbreviation “TPWK” [“Treat People With Kindness”] and “Love, H.”

The meaning of “Watermelon Sugar” was initially up for debate, with many suggesting it was innuendo for a sexual act (and seemingly confirmed with the video). However, Harry clarified the meaning behind the song during his NPR Tiny Desk concert. Before playing a stripped-down version of the song, he said that he wrote the song in 2017 while on tour for his first album. During a day off in Nashville, he and his crew “went into the studio to play around with.” After spotting a copy of Richard Brautigan’s 1968 postmodern post-apocalyptic novel In Watermelon Sugar on a nearby table, Harry thought “that would sound cool” as a chorus. Further elaborating the message of the song, Harry said, “It’s kind of about that initial euphoria of when you start seeing someone, you start sleeping with someone or just being around someone, and you have that excitement about them.”

The excitement that Harry Styles’ fans have for him took over Target, recently. Supposedly, Threshold’s Cashmere Vanilla candle smells like the One Direction member. How do we know? In 2017, stans noticed Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille fragrance on his vanity. He also shared a picture of himself spritzing himself with it, per Elle. The scent retails from $60 to $600+ dollars at Sephora. Not everyone has that much money to spend, so when Target was selling a cheap candle ($9.99 – $17.99), that was the same exact fragrance, well. The fans went fanatic and bought up supplies.