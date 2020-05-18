Harsh limits enforced on trains, buses

The NSW government has announced new guidelines to maintain social distancing on public transport as coronavirus restrictions are eased, revealing what will likely cause headaches for Sydney commuters.

Under the new strategy, bus drivers will limit the number of passengers on board to 12, and trains will be limited to 32 people per carriage.

Ferries will also run at a reduced 45 person service, and police will be monitoring train stations for crowds, and will temporarily close train stations that get too busy.

Transport NSW will be using stickers to guide passengers to where they can and cannot be seated, and services will run at a limited capacity with social distancing taking place.

People have been encouraged to drive to work where possible, with the Transport Minister Andrew Constance acknowledging the plan may lead to huge amounts of traffic on the roads.

The NSW government will be limiting the amount of people on NSW usually packed public transport. Picture: Saeed Khan/AFP

During her daily coronavirus briefing the NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said people who need to get around in peak hour should avoid public transport where they can.

“People who aren’t already on the system in the peak, especially on buses and trains, should travel in the off peak,” Ms Berejiklian said today.

The government will be looking at installing pop-up parking stations and will provide data on how crowded different public transport services have been each day, so commuters can monitor whether or not they want to use a service.

The government is also talking with private businesses to find a plan to open up unused private car parks in the Sydney CBD for commuters as part of the plan.

“We’ll see what the private operators do,” Mr Constance said.

The new plan will include stickers showing passengers where it's safe to sit.

Mr Constance said people need to “self-regulate” as they get back to using the public transport network in the state.

Police will use Opal card data to monitor the number of people moving in and out of train stations.

“In terms of policing measures that we can put in place, we do have the capacity to look at the numbers of people who are on train platforms and entering stations,” Mr Constance said.

“If we have to close the station for 15 to 20 minutes, (we’ve) got that option.”

