Hart Energy LIVE Introduces E&P Tech Trends, a Weekly Video Series Highlighting New Energy Technologies

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Expanding on Hart Energy’s growing multi-channel network during its 50th year, Hart Energy has introduced a new video series, E&P Tech Trends, that highlights technology innovations and advancements across the energy sector. E&P Tech Trends will expand Hart Energy’s coverage of energy technology in the weekly E&P newsletter and deliver additional video content to accompany its full reporting and analysis. Click to view the inaugural video and article .

Each E&P Tech Trends video story highlights specific technologies, companies or individuals driving groundbreaking advancements in offshore and onshore oil and gas technology, automation and efficiency, emissions-reductions, digital and cybersecurity, renewable energy, as well as hydrogen, carbon capture and storage. Videos include exclusive interviews, onsite demonstrations, and guided tours of new technology deployed in the field. All videos in the E&P Tech Trends series will be posted on HartEnergy.com homepage and will be promoted through their newsletters and social media channels.

“E&P Tech Trends is a significant new content product we’re launching under our powerful E&P franchise,” says John Hartig, CEO of Hart Energy. “This video series enhances our highly viewed technology-centric news, analysis and events desired by our audiences.”

Hart Energy encourages all energy related companies to be included in E&P coverage online, in newsletters and the E&P Tech Trends video series by sharing announcements, news releases, products reports or other information with the editorial staff at pressreleases@hartenergy.com .

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry’s comprehensive multi-channel network providing news, data, insights and events. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.

Contacts:

Jordan Blum, Editorial Director, jblum@hartenergy.com , 713.260.4621

Jennifer Pallanich, Senior Technology Editor, jpallanich@hartenergy.com , 713.260.4613

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hart-energy-live-introduces-ep-tech-trends-a-weekly-video-series-highlighting-new-energy-technologies-301746650.html

SOURCE Hart Energy

