Harvest Launceston reopens, celebrating women in agriculture

Saturday was a day for celebrations at Cimitiere Street car park, as the Harvest Market celebrated its reopening. Harvest Market’s Annette Reed said it was great to be back. “The two months out Harvest Market’s been wonderful because we’ve had the online market continuing,” she said. “This is the lifeblood for a lot of producers in Tasmania so to have people come back and support us again face-to-face and ensure the continuing livelihood of Tasmanian producers – it’s really wonderful.” Ms Reed, of Tasmanian Natural Garlic and Tomatoes, said market stallholders had found a number of innovative ways to cope without the market over the peak pandemic period. “Out of this there will be people who really struggle to survive so we’re yet to see where that goes for some people but on the whole it stresses the importance of getting back to things like this [markets] where farmers can use every outlet they possibly can to go forward,” she said. COVID-19 precautions taken by the market include sanitiser stations at each entrance, no dine-in food and beverage stallholders and cashless payment systems. “The cashless side of things has been gradual thing anyway but … this morning with frost … our machines have broke down constantly,” Ms Reed said. “We’ve had one, two and three backup plans in place. The frustration of not being able to use cash – we have been able to get around it.” The day also marked the celebration of women in agriculture with the presentation of the 2020 Tasmanian Women in Agriculture Award to Brocklands co-owner Karen Brock. Ms Brock received the award for her contributions to the plant production industry. She said she was “absolutely stoked” to receive the award. “This is a really opportune time to be supported by this award,” Ms Brock said. Ms Brock is currently consulting a number of producers overseas with her expertise, including apple orchards in the Batlow region, NSW which were hit hard by fires earlier this year. “They’ve approached me for getting their root stock production for their apple orchards up and running,” she said. “I can do that within two years where traditionally they could do it in six years.” Ms Brock received a $10,000 bursary to continue research both in Australia and across the world in plant improvement and food production. TWiA also hosted a webinar on Saturday afternoon. Primary Industries and Water Minister Guy Barnett said it was still important to celebrate the TWiA via the cloud where face-to-face meeting was not possible. “Agriculture’s one of our leading lines for Tasmania as we move through the coronavirus pandemic,” Mr Barnett said. Ms Brock said the webinar was always a great chance for women in agriculture to brainstorm ideas for improving the industry. “You get so many ideas even if you walk away with one idea you’ve just improved your business,” Ms Brock said.

