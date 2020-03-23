Harvey Weinstein: Imprisoned Rapist Diagnosed With COVID-19



These are tough times for the hard-working, decent people of the world, whose futures have been rendered more uncertain than ever before as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.



And it looks like it’s also a difficult period for sentient pieces of rotting garbage like Harvey Weinstein:



Yes, the disgraced mogul whose decades of predatory behavior prompted the #MeToo movement is now the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.



And frankly, we don’t know how to react.



When Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were diagnosed, our hearts went out to one of America’s favorite families.



But when Harvey freakin’ Weinstein comes down with the Big COV?



Well, that’s a confusing situation.



Weinstein is one of the worst public figures since the fall of the Third Reich, but there’s something uncomfortable about wishing death on him or being happy that he’s been diagnosed with a potentially lethal condition.



The guy has kids, after all.



Maybe we can just take this situation as proof that God exists, and he very strongly dislikes Harvey Weinstein.



Anyway, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison earlier this month, and he’s currently serving his sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility outside of Buffalo.



Two inmates at the facility have tested positive, and The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and the Department of Health have assured the media that Weinstein and the other patient were promptly quarantined.



This is the latest in a long line of health issues for the former Miramax CEO.



Weinstein was taken into custody immediately after he was convicted of rape in February, but he was initially taken to Bellevue Hospital due to high blood pressure and heart palpitations.



Prison officials say there’s no reason to believe that the spread will continue now that Weinstein and the other carrier have been identified and removed from the general population.



We’d make a joke about Weinstein being removed from the general population, but we already promised ourselves we’d get through this article without wishing death on the guy.



And so, we’ll speed him a speedy recovery, instead.



Not for his sake, but because Harvey Weinstein helping to spread the virus that brings about the end of humanity would be way too on the nose for 2020.