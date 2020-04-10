Harvey Weinstein Recovers from Coronavirus, Gets Released from Prison Quarantine

Harvey Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus while in prison and it’s now being reported that he has recovered from the virus.

The 68-year-old disgraced movie producer had just started his 23-year sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York and he was put into a 14-day quarantine.

Now, DailyMail.com reports that Weinstein has survived the virus, much to the surprise of people close to him.

“We lost contact with him and were unable to get in touch with him after he tested positive because he was placed in isolation and under quarantine,” a source told the outlet. “He had a fever and cough. The man is in poor health normally speaking, and has multiple pre-existing conditions. Honestly, I was very concerned. I can’t believe he made it through this. I was definitely thinking this would be the end of him.”

Harvey reportedly believes he contracted coronavirus before he entered the upstate prison facility.