Hasan Minhaj interview is basically 8 minutes of Jimmy Fallon looking uncomfortable

From the point of sitting down on The Tonight Show, it only takes 10 seconds for Hasan Minhaj to make Jimmy Fallon squirm ever so slightly. And it only gets worse from there.

The whole thing starts when Fallon calls Minhaj “bud” and Minhaj immediately responds, “Are we really buddies?”, then quickly escalates to Minhaj discussing — in quite some detail — the first time he saw his father’s penis.

Come for the awkward laughs, stay for the awkwardness that barely leaves Fallon’s face for the next eight minutes.

