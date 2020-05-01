Have a Good Weekend. | A Cup of Jo

What are you up to this weekend? The days all feel kind of the same right now, so it feels funny to ask about a weekend, but here we are. 🙂 We’re having a family movie night and making s’mores over a candle. (It actually works!) Hope you have a good one — stay safe — and here are a few fun links from around the web…

A comedian explains the pandemic to herself from four months ago. Genius.

This headline made me laugh…

…so did this one.

The new movie The Half of It looks great.

Jamie Beck is creating a photographic poster for every day of quarantine.

This man ran around his mile-long block once every hour to complete a marathon in a day.

A visualization of wealth shown to scale. Keep scrolling through the wealth of Jeff Bezos.

So compelling: Five nannies on working during the coronavirus.

Love these postage stamps.

Haha.

Plus, two reader comments:

Says Kathleen on would you rather, but better: “We play this with my little kids, and call it ‘This or That?’ We can always count on my 4-year-old daughter for ‘unicorn or kitty cat?’ but they also come up with absurd and beautiful ones too, like my six-year-old asking me ‘The real thing or the memory of the thing?’”

Says Mym on would you rather, but better: “I’m reminded of this Winnie the Pooh quote: ‘Well,’ said Pooh, ‘what I like best…’ and he had to stop and think. Because eating honey was a very good thing to do, there was a moment before you began to eat it which is better than when you were, but he didn’t know what it was called.”

(Wealth link via Kottke.)