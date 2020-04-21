Have another go at prison survey: Greg Hall

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A state government survey of the $270 million Northern Regional Prison project should be restarted because some Meander Valley residents were missed, the former member for Western Tiers Greg Hall says. Mr Hall, also a former Meander Valley Mayor, said the manner in which the survey had been conducted was disappointing. His criticism comes after Meander Valley Mayor Wayne Johnston said he had not received the survey form about the proposed siting of the prison at Westbury. IN OTHER NEWS: “As it stands now, there are many people in the municipality who feel disenfranchised,” Mr Hall said. “That is an unsatisfactory outcome, and there should be a restart. “The consultants must get their methodology in order and they shouldn’t be reimbursed until they get it right.” “Whatever your opinion on this matter, the process should encompass all ratepayers. Mr Hall said the Meander Valley Council general manager’s role should have been used as the method of contact in the municipality. Corrections Minister Elise Archer would not comment on how survey recipients were selected. The state government appointed SGS Economics to do a social and economic impact study who then engaged Myriad Research to conduct the survey. Ms Archer said the survey was sent to 8500 households in the Meander Valley local government area in mid-March. “In excess of 120 additional surveys have also been provided to eligible people upon request,” she said. Survey forms were addressed “To the Householder” care of an address rather than by the householder’s name. Ms Archer said last week that the survey had been conducted in accordance with industry best practice and professional standards. Westbury Residents Against the Prison claimed that the survey is a waste of taxpayers’ money. The Examiner asked the Minister the following questions but they were not addressed:

