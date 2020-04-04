Hawke Media’s Quarantine Conference Is How Business Gets Done During A Pandemic | Grit Daily News

Let’s face it: being socially distanced from our professional networks (unless you’re on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic, in which case you’re our heroes) is totally new and uncharted territory for most people. Hawke Media’s Quarantine Conference, running all day Tuesday, April 7, seems the ideal, or at least inevitable, adaptation

In the business world, where sales are made and partnerships are formed across a table and sealed with a handshake, we are all learning how difficult it is to work six-feet from everyone else on the planet. Hawke Media is taking action. We all see companies paralyzed by these strange and scary circumstances, but they created an all-day, live, interactive, conference we can attend remotely. You can tune in and out as you please, but with their lineup, you’re going want to stay all day. Besides, what else do you have on your schedule?

The appropriately-named Quarantine Conference brings the canceled conference season to the computer screens of the business world. The programming will include advice for both SMBs and large companies on how their brands can survive and actually thrive during a global pandemic. From crisis management, to business owner tricks and tips, to the silver lining in e-commerce right now, there will be a lot to absorb and take away from this conference.

The conference is highlighted by Daymond John, business mogul, Shark Tank investor and television personality who will dive deep into his fundamentals for success in business and in life. We’ll also get to hear from Anthony Scaramucci, entrepreneur and briefly White House Director of Communications. The Mooch will discuss his experiences in both the investment and political worlds, as well as give his insights on to how we can best move forward during this time of crisis.

Hawke Media had some big plans at South by Southwest, but after SXSW was canceled they worked to produce a video version of. For instance, the Blazing Trails panelists — Paul Henderson, president of High Times; Hope Horner, founder and CEO of Lemonlight; and Matthew Nordgren, founder and CEO of Arcadian Fund — will discuss best marketing practices in the cannabis industry, where most normal advertising is strictly limited.

Navy SEAL and New York Times best-selling author Brandon Webb will discuss how to adapt during times of crisis. Other highlights will include a business owner’s first-hand account of keeping his business strong while fighting off coronavirus himself; a panel of female titans ready to capitalize on the post-pandemic landscape; and a panel of influencers looking to help you grow your TikTok brand during this global pandemic.

As a proud media partner of Quarantine Conference, our Grit Daily Editor-at-Large and former CNN producer Jennifer Matthews will moderate a panel discussing the future of experiential marketing and how business are still generating leads without their most important tool: the event itself.

Most of the panels will run about a half-hour, with a few of the keynotes clocking in at one hour, so you won’t have to worry about the conversations getting stale after too long. You can get directly involved with the panels via QCON’s own designated Slack. For networking purposes there will be a variety of channels spanning different topics discussed at the conference, mimicking the networking that you’d be participating in at an in-person conference.

It won’t just be all business talk either. You’ll take a yoga break led by a Hawke employee who doubles a yoga instructor, hear a spoken word poem, and listen to live music as you kick back at the end of the day with a virtual happy hour. As Hawke supports their local small businesses, they encourage you to do the same by ordering takeout from a local restaurant near you during the lunch break.

While you’re social distancing from the speakers and your fellow attendees, you’ll still be able to connect and bond with new people during one of the most challenging periods in our history. You will gain important insights to help you get your business, and yourself, through this crisis. It’s not an in-person conference, but it sure seems like the next-best thing.