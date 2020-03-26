HBDRoyalRamCharan : Chiranjeevi posts a wonderful throwback picture with his son ahead of the latter’s special day | Bollywood Life

Tollywood star, Ram Charan will be turning 35 tomorrow. While his fans are already celebrating his birthday by trending #HBDRoyalRamCharan on Twitter, father and megastar Chiranjeevi, who recently joined social media, shared a cute throwback childhood picture of his son along with him and wrote, “I was naturally overjoyed when Charan was born. ‪It was only much later that it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on the #WorldTheatreDay 27th March – ‘Prapancha ‘Rangasthala’ dinotsavam’ ! He took to acting like a fish to water. On the eve of @alwaysramcharan ‘s birthday, Many Many Happy Returns #Charan ! ‬‪#ThrowbackPic”. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Inspired by Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan donates Rs. 70 lakh towards the relief fund

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR, which also features Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The period drama, which is made on the insane budget of Rs 300 crore is set to hit the screens on January 8, 2021. While the film is almost 9 months away for its official release, the magnum opus has already started setting benchmarks as it breaks the pre-release business of India's biggest blockbuster Baahubali 2 (Also directed by SS Rajamouli) by a huge margin. All the rights of the films have been bought with record prices and the reports suggest that it has earned over Rs 400 crore from South India and overseas markets alone.

It marks the first collaboration between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film will be set in the early 1900s and will have the actors playing roles inspired by characters of the rebellious personalities Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen playing Ramaraju while NTR will essay Bheem in the plot. The film went on the floors on November 18, 2018, and one week before that, the makers did a massive, where the mahurat clap of the film was given by Ram Charan’s father and legendary star Chiranjeevi. Veteran filmmaker Raghavendra Rao also arrived t0 give blessings to the cast and crew.

