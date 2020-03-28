HBO Postpones Production On ‘Succession’ & ‘Barry’ Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Writing May Continue

Click here to read the full article.

When the divisions of WarnerMedia Entertainment, including HBO, on March 13 shut down production on all series, there were two high-profile HBO shows in early pre-production, Succession and Barry, whose status remained under evaluation. Two weeks later, with no relief in sight for the escalating coronavirus pandemic, the premium cable network has decided to push production start dates for both series and suspending pre-production.

“We are looking forward to resuming preproduction when it is safe and healthy for everyone working on our shows to do so,” HBO said in a statement “Where possible, our writers are continuing to write remotely.”

Two weeks ago, HBO halted production on all series that were filming, including Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones, and delayed start of production for Season 2 of Euphoria which had been imminent.

After the end of Game Of Thrones and Veep, Succession and Barry have emerged as HBO’s most acclaimed drama and comedy series, respectively. The delay in production would not impact the shows’ Emmy eligibility; the upcoming seasons had been earmarked for 2021 Emmys consideration. Last year’s second season of Succession is expected to be a leading drama series contender at the 2020 Primetime Emmys, while Barry will skip this year’s Emmy cycle.

