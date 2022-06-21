HCL Technologies DRYiCE launches full-stack AIOps and observability solution

HCL Technologies DRYiCE has launched DRYiCE IntelliOps (IntelliOps), a solution addressing the full-stack AIOps and business flow observability needs of an enterprise.

Enterprises today have invested heavily in complex solutions for digital initiatives to modernise their technology landscape while trying to support user expectations for continuously available digital services, but a few challenges impede their progress. The most pertinent is the siloed implementation of AI and automation point solutions that address a particular symptom rather than the underlying cause of an IT issue. These products do not provide any insights into the business impact of these issues.

Enterprises need a top-down advanced AIOps and observability solution that enables autonomous IT operations for proactive intelligence and predictive analytics, according to DRYiCE. The company, with its capabilities and cross-domain experience, says it understands the pain points of today’s enterprises, which has led it to develop IntelliOps, a holistic IT operation management solution.

IntelliOps is an integrated, full-stack AIOps and business flow observability solution that manages end-to-end agile hybrid IT operations for predictive and continuously available digital services aligned to core business objectives. It realises the true vision of AIOps and observability via a seamless pre-integrated solution offering that comes with multiple OOB use cases.

Rajiv Shesh, chief revenue officer, HCL Products & Platforms. said: “IntelliOps will revolutionize the current ITOps approach by offering businesses unparalleled visibility into the impact of IT on their bottom line.

“This is for enterprises pursuing holistic digital transformation, agility and scalability, and a truly futuristic IT operations landscape.”

Now available globally, IntelliOps offers intelligent automation, cognitive assistance, end-to-end business flow observability, intelligent event management, advanced unified reporting, cloud lifecycle management, and FinOps in a bundled offering. Self-learning AI algorithms make IntelliOps a perpetually evolving solution with ever-growing capabilities allowing it to offer definitive business and operational value at scale.

Andrew Buss, research director, IDC, said: “With IntelliOps, HCL is providing the foundation for digital innovation by advancing the traditional approach to AIOps from having operational data inputs to providing actions and ultimately intelligent automation on those insights. By blending AI and observability across the full IT stack, enterprises can accelerate progress toward resilient digital services tightly aligned to core business objectives.”

With IntelliOps, enterprises can increase business performance and availability, empower agile decision-making, reduce operating costs, and enable digital operations that are tightly coupled with business goals.

