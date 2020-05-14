‘He never misbehaved with me after that’: Imrul Kayes on how Tamim Iqbal silenced Virat Kohli



Virat Kohli and Tamim Iqbal are the ODI skippers of India and Bangladesh. (File Photo/AFP)

Virat Kohli sledges most players of the Bangladesh team but does not say anything to him, claimed Bangladesh Test opener Imrul Kayes.

Kayes revealed that he had once complained to Tamim Iqbal about Kohli’s sledging. Tamim had then sledged Kohli back, and Imrul is one of the few players in the Bangladesh team the Indian skipper leaves alone since then, he said.

Saying that he has known Kohli from 2007, when the two of them spent a month together as budding cricketers in an Australian academy, Imrul said on a Cricfrenzy Facebook Live session: “When we met in international cricket for the first time in 2011, Kohli sledged me. I was taken aback. I had spent one whole month with him, but here he was sledging me.”

“I did not tell him anything, but went and told Tamim. Tamim then gave it back to him, Tamim does these things well. Kohli has never behaved badly with me after that. In the Fatullah Test, in the Test series last year, Kohli was abusing almost everyone from our team, but he didn’t say a word to me,” added Imrul.

READ | Kohli sledges after every dot ball, different from other greats: Al Amin

Saying that Kohli is aggressive only on the field and that he is “a great person” off the field, such as seen from his behaviour in dressing rooms and the dining areas, Imrul said, “Kohli is a player of a different level. For us, it just feels nice that he remembers us.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd