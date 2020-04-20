‘He was chosen to be the GOAT.’ Why the world loves the Michael Jordan docuseries





The first two episodes of ESPN’s 10-part documentary series “The Last Dance” — which tells the story of Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls — premiered on Sunday.

During the season, NBA Entertainment cameras were allowed unprecedented access to film Jordan’s sixth and final championship winning team, offering never-seen-before footage and interviews with players and coaches to fans.

The first two episodes covered the rise of the Bull’s dynasty with Jordan and the relationship between the team and the front office.

Included in the long list of interviewees were two former Presidents of the United States — Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.









