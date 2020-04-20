‘He was chosen to be the GOAT.’ Why the world loves the Michael Jordan docuseries
During the season, NBA Entertainment cameras were allowed unprecedented access to film Jordan’s sixth and final championship winning team, offering never-seen-before footage and interviews with players and coaches to fans.
The first two episodes covered the rise of the Bull’s dynasty with Jordan and the relationship between the team and the front office.
Included in the long list of interviewees were two former Presidents of the United States — Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Obama, who has spent much of his life in Chicago and was a huge Bulls fan, recalled not being able to buy Bulls tickets, as such was the excitement when Jordan arrived there.
When he was introduced on the show, the 44th President’s title card described him as “former Chicago resident” to the delight of social media.
Left wanting more
Former and current NBA players and fans were gripped by the first two episodes of the series.
But they will have to wait until next Sunday to watch episodes three and four to their dismay.
The first two episodes earned rave reviews from all corners of the sporting world, including Jordan’s fellow Olympic gold medal winning USA men’s national teammate, Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson.
“For me? Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé are the three greatest entertainers of my lifetime; and you could probably throw Muhammad Ali in there.”
“Dean Smith telling Michael Jordan to go pro because that’s what was best for him, instead of telling him to stay which would have been best for Dean Smith. That’s a coach you want to play for.”