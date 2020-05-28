Head lice could be eradicated as social distancing during lockdown stops the pests from spreading

A leading researcher believes the coronavirus lockdown could provide the ‘window of opportunity’ needed to eradicate head lice in Australia.

Months of social distancing measures imposed during the lockdown have restricted the movement of the critters from head to head among schoolchildren.

Melbourne University Professor of Dermatology Rodley Sinclair says parents will be able to help get rid of the pests for good.

The best form of treatment for head lice is using a finetooth comb to physically go over the hair with conditioner and check for insects

Mr Sinclair told the Sydney Morning Herald if everyone plays a part before physical distancing measures are eased it will go a long way.

‘If everybody did it together, it might just peter out,’ he said.

‘If we find the carriers and treat them all before we go back, we could stop this whole issue.’

The closure of schools as a result of COVID-19 has meant the opportunity for the pests’ spread has greatly diminished.

While temporary new measures around physical distancing with the reopening of schools including a ban on close contact play will also slow any potential movement.

Mother-of-two Candice Van Schellen told Nine News while her daughters have only suffered through head lice once, it wasn’t a pleasant experience.

Head lice were detected on her daughter Maddison which meant both daughters were imposed to a full on treatment.

‘We found a live one in her so we got it early but Mia had to have the full treatment- teating the hair, combing the hair picking it out,

She checked both her daughters’ hair before their first day back on Tuesday and will check again after the first week.

Ms Van Schellen believes this is one of the potential positives to come out of the physical distancing measures.

‘A lot of parents will probably be rejoicing the fact and probably hadn’t thought about it until now,’ she said.

But an infection can also be treated with prescription medication ‘ivermectin’ which involves taking two tablets a day for seven days, and another two at the end of the week.

The same drug is being investigated by researchers as a possible treatment for COVID-19 but testing is still in its early days.

