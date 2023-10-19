Healables Launches $4.8M CrowdFunding Campaign, Mobilizing People to Transform Human Health and Performance with AI Personalized BioElectric Wearables

This CrowdFunding campaign offers retail investors shares in Healables ahead of expansion plans this coming year.

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Healables ( https://invest-in.healables.com ), a world leader in wearable digital health technology, today announced the launch of a $4.8M CrowdFunding Campaign to bring AI personalized health to athletes and patients. “We’re excited to offer this opportunity for physical therapists, athletes, trainers and coaches, and other retail investors to back our company on a mission to transform human health. The company that’s going to do that is Healables” said Moshe Lebowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Healables Digital Health, Inc.

“Health is broken. Not just in America, but all over the world. And it’s broken because the one-size-fits-all approach does not meet the needs of the individual. We have built the team and the product that delivers personalized performance and will deliver personalized medicine” said Dr. George Lowell, MD, Healables’ Co-Founder, Lead Investor, and Chief Science Officer of Healables and a Retired Colonel in the U.S. Army.

Dr. Lowell is a biotech entrepreneur with a previous successful exit. The Healables team includes medical doctors in sports medicine and pain management, and AI data scientists, electrical engineers and experts in material science, product development and user experience from Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, MIT and other leading universities.

The secret sauce of Healables technology is the novel way that the company delivers microcurrents. Microcurrent technology has been researched in over 175 published peer-reviewed medical papers. The problem with microcurrents has been that until now, use of the technology required highly skilled professionals with a lot of hands-on time and cumbersome sticky, gooey, disposable electrodes that practically immobilized the patient.

Healables Electron Stream technology unites three patent-pending innovations that make microcurrent technology smart and accessible. First, smart textiles with built-in dry electrodes allow users to put the wearables on by themselves with complete mobility and comfort. Second, smart sessions leverage AI to enable data-driven personalization, optimized for each person. And third, remote smart time management allows both practitioners and users hands-off freedom because sessions can be monitored and modulated from anywhere at any time.

Funds from the crowdfunding campaign will help the company scale ElectroGear, its sports performance and recovery product line, and advance its medical technology through clinical trials focusing on non-opioid and non-steroidal solutions for musculoskeletal, pain and inflammation disorders.

As Dr. Lowell said, “It’s a great feeling knowing that you can help people. We invite you to join us.”

About Healables

Healables (Healables Digital Health, Inc.), is an AI Health Technology company on a mission to transform human health, performance and recovery with personalized, bioelectric wearables. Healables is the inventor of Electron Stream Microcurrent Technology which is currently being commercialized in three verticals: Sports, Automotive and Medicine, with ElectroGear Sports, ElectroGear Automotive and Medical, with an emphasis on non-steroidal and non-opioid solutions for musculoskeletal, inflammation and pain relief. Healables’ senior leadership team comprises medical professionals, engineers and product developers with decades of combined industry experience. Healables Digital Health, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Press Contact:

Yasha Harari

Chief Marketing Officer

Healables Digital Health, Inc.

Phone: +1 (305) 547-9669

Web: https://invest-in.healables.com

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmAXm78BH98

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healables-launches-4-8m-crowdfunding-campaign-mobilizing-people-to-transform-human-health-and-performance-with-ai-personalized-bioelectric-wearables-301962653.html

SOURCE Healables Digital Health

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

