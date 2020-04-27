Health care workers cleared: Police find ‘no evidence’ of party

coronavirus,

There is no evidence of an alleged illegal dinner party of health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic on the North-West Coast, according to an investigation by Tasmania Police. An investigation was launched into the alleged dinner party attended by health care workers following comments reportedly made by Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy during a live televised video conference with New Zealand’s Epidemic Response Committee. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “We thought we were doing really well in the last week and then we had a cluster of 49 cases in a hospital in Tasmania just over the weekend,” he said. “Most of them went to an illegal dinner party of medical workers, we think.” On Tuesday, April 14 Premier Peter Gutwein later said Professor Murphy was “commenting on a rumour” when he alleged that an “illegal dinner party” was behind the worsening coronavirus outbreak stemming from Burnie hospitals. “At the end of the day, I am certain that there are many hard working health professional on the North-West Coast who feel that their reputation is being maligned,” Mr Gutwein said. Mr Gutwein called for the investigation due to the serious nature of the rumour. Tasmania Police investigators determined that there is no evidence of such a gathering occurring after the relevant Directions by the Director of Public Health under section 16 of the Public Health Act 1997. Tasmania Police thanked the health care workers and general public and community that had assisted in advancing the inquiry. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

