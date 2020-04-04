Health is wealth, says Mugdha Godse amid coronavirus outbreak

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent 21-day lockdown in the country has stalled daily life as well as impacted industries across sectors. Actor Mugdha Godse feels that because of the stalling of film releases and suspension of shoots, the Indian entertainment industry will also suffer a major impact.

“It is impacting every industry. That is something which is disturbing. It is not a very healthy situation in terms of the financial health of the country and that is a concern,” shares the model-turned actor.

When we have such beautiful homes… this is the time to cherish it… #StayHomeIndia every home is beautiful when surrounded by loved ones ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AxUjv9YXzl — Mugdha Veira Godse (@mugdhagodse267) March 24, 2020

On how this has impacted her schedule, Godse says that she was already shooting a new series last week when the situation got so grave and the shooting has been stalled till April 15.

The 33-year-old actor, however, does not want to dwell too much on the repercussions right now, as she feels the safety of people and containment of the spread of the virus should be the priority right now.

“I think if we had followed the orders and stayed at home and not ventured out, this would not have been the case. This is kind of a reboot zone, that’s what I will call, for the environment as well as for mankind. Also, a reminder that one should not take things for granted. After all, health is wealth. It is back to the basic zone for all of us,” she explains.

So, what is she up to these days and how is she keeping herself busy? “I am actually quite enjoying myself. Of course, there is a worry whether everyone you know are safe or not. But otherwise, I am taking this time to sit back and relax,” Godse says.

The actor shares that activity–wise, she is keeping herself busy with taking utmost care of herself- physically and mentally.

“It is easy to lose one’s mind amid this madness, so that has to be understood well. I step out only to get basic necessities but now with e-tailers, even that is not required,” she says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.