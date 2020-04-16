Health Tech Company Thriving During COVID-19 Outbreak

While most businesses have shuttered due to the coronavirus outbreak, some were strategically ready for this moment in history. Instead of laying off workers, they’re hiring; instead of stopping production, they’re ramping up. Papa Johns announced that it would hire 20,000 more employees, and Alphabet and Facebook will indeed come out of the pandemic stronger. Technology companies that already had digital operations are weathering the coronavirus storm just fine, even expanding. BeniComp Health Solutions is such a company. Their president, Steve Presser says, “We were uniquely positioned for something like this.”

Described as a “health tech company in the insurance space,” BeniComp focuses on preventive healthcare, and has long advocated for the use of telemedicine. Now, when hospitals all over the country are over capacity and people are trying to socially distance as much as possible, talking to the doctor over video sounds much more appealing than walking into a potentially plague-infested building.

Doing Their Part To Help

Headquartered in Tampa, BeniComp is looking to do its part as a thriving business to take some of the pressure off those workers that have been misplaced, or are at the highest risk. They are launching philanthropic initiatives to help nurses and the elderly secure food and personal protective equipment. They are in talks with partners to see how they can include restaurant workers who are currently out of work to assist in the project. They intend on offering their volunteers digital logistics to coordinate the initiative, as well as matching $50,000 in funds toward the cause.

In the past four weeks, 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment. When so many employees are being let go or furloughed, BeniComp is hiring. They are currently seeking a Senior Full Stack Software Developer, Financial Analyst, UI/UX designer and sales representatives, among other roles. Presser said of the federal stimulus package, “This stimulus package will be incredibly helpful for our business because we didn’t have anybody misplaced – we didn’t furlough anyone – what we did instead was say, ‘Hey, what an opportunity!’” The package allows for access to funds at lower interest rates for businesses.

New Technologies

BeniComp is fast tracking new technologies that were in already the works, as well as developing new ones. Their pulse application allows for tracking of health-related data, and communication with health coaches. Their IncentiCare program for self-funded clients offers outcome-based deductibles to incentivize clients to receive health screenings. Once they hire more developers, they intend to roll out digital health tracking options even faster.

COVID-19 is testing the economy and exposing what industries matter in times of crisis. The conversations people are having about healthcare are changing – from the highest ranks of the government to the average American who doesn’t have access to insurance. There is more value in digital health platforms backed by experts than a simple Google search of symptoms that may turn up any number of diagnoses. As fear grips society, people are looking to experts they can trust for straightforward information.

BeniComp has always taken a knowledge is power approach to healthcare and is looking to normalize telemedicine and show the value of technology’s role in health management. Such grand aspirations take time to implement, so in the meantime, they will use their secure status in the industry to support the most vulnerable populations – frontline healthcare workers and the elderly.