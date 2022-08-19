Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market to Record a CAGR of 16.41%, North America to Contribute Majority of Market Growth – Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market will be driven by the increasing awareness coupled with safety and ease of use of systems. However, factors such as high investment and installation costs may challenge market growth.
The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market size is expected to grow by USD 163.84 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market report covers the following areas:
- Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market size
- Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market trends
- Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market industry analysis
The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Applied Infrared Sensing, BaySpec Inc., Corning Inc., Galileo Group Inc., Gooch and Housego Plc, Headwall Photonics Inc., imec VZW, Konica Minolta Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, and Resonon Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- Applied Infrared Sensing – The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as Airborne hyperspectral imaging systems, benchtop hyperspectral imaging systems among others.
- BaySpec Inc. – The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as OCF-F Hyperspectral imager, GoldenEye Snapshot hyperspectral imager, among others.
- Corning Inc. – The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as microHSI series.
- Galileo Group Inc. – The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as AISA Eagle hyperspectral imaging sensor and AISA Hawk hyperspectral imaging sensor.
- Gooch and Housego Plc – The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as HSi 300 hyperspectral imaging system.
- Product
- Healthcare HSI Cameras: The healthcare HSI cameras segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Healthcare hyperspectral cameras can capture, collect, and display information from across the electromagnetic spectrum beyond visible light. Advances in medical imaging are incorporated into healthcare hyperspectral cameras.
- Accessories
- Geography
- North America: This region will account for 40% of the market’s growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as increasing awareness, coupled with safety and ease of use. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The US is the key country for the healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market in North America.
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market vendors
