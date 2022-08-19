Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market to Record a CAGR of 16.41%, North America to Contribute Majority of Market Growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market will be driven by the increasing awareness coupled with safety and ease of use of systems. However, factors such as high investment and installation costs may challenge market growth.

The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market size is expected to grow by USD 163.84 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market 2021-2025:Scope

The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market report covers the following areas:

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis

The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Applied Infrared Sensing, BaySpec Inc., Corning Inc., Galileo Group Inc., Gooch and Housego Plc, Headwall Photonics Inc., imec VZW, Konica Minolta Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, and Resonon Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Applied Infrared Sensing – The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as Airborne hyperspectral imaging systems, benchtop hyperspectral imaging systems among others.

The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as Airborne hyperspectral imaging systems, benchtop hyperspectral imaging systems among others. BaySpec Inc. – The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as OCF-F Hyperspectral imager, GoldenEye Snapshot hyperspectral imager, among others.

The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as OCF-F Hyperspectral imager, GoldenEye Snapshot hyperspectral imager, among others. Corning Inc. – The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as microHSI series.

The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as microHSI series. Galileo Group Inc. – The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as AISA Eagle hyperspectral imaging sensor and AISA Hawk hyperspectral imaging sensor.

The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as AISA Eagle hyperspectral imaging sensor and AISA Hawk hyperspectral imaging sensor. Gooch and Housego Plc – The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as HSi 300 hyperspectral imaging system.

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

Product

Healthcare HSI Cameras: The healthcare HSI cameras segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Healthcare hyperspectral cameras can capture, collect, and display information from across the electromagnetic spectrum beyond visible light. Advances in medical imaging are incorporated into healthcare hyperspectral cameras.



Accessories

Geography

North America : This region will account for 40% of the market’s growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as increasing awareness, coupled with safety and ease of use. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The US is the key country for the healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market in North America .

: This region will account for 40% of the market’s growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as increasing awareness, coupled with safety and ease of use. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The US is the key country for the healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market in .

Europe



Asia



ROW

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market vendors

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 163.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Applied Infrared Sensing, BaySpec Inc., Corning Inc., Galileo Group Inc., Gooch and Housego Plc, Headwall Photonics Inc., imec VZW, Konica Minolta Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, and Resonon Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

