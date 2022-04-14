HealthStation Limited Achieves Global Quality Standards – ISO 9001:2015 QMS Certification

HealthStation Limited , Nigeria ’ s health-tech giant and the largest provider of digital hospital services and information systems has successfully established a quality management system in accordance with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems (QMS).

The certificate was awarded to the company in Lagos for the scope: Providing Sustainable Health Management Information Systems (HMIS) and Technology Infrastructure Solutions to Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and other Related Health Services.

The ISO 9001:2015 QMS international standard, is an important framework for ensuring quality products/services, characterised with customers satisfaction, as it guarantees that the company has a well-functioning system, ensuring efficient processes & procedures, clear objectives, measurable results and continuous improvement frameworks.

HealthStation as a healthcare solution service provider is committed to preparing hospitals to meet current and future challenges through leveraging technology and innovations.

Acomprehensive approach to the automation of process & information management is provided through our robust Hospital Management Information System (HMIS).

Through this certification, HealthStation Limited has demonstrated that its internal quality management and operating processes & procedures satisfy the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 QMS standard.

Over the years, our service offerings have enhanced revenue assurance for health institutions, improved patients’ experience and wait time, and providing optimality of hospital’s records, reports, and data analysis. So did the Head of Operations, Mr. Tolulope Aboderin affirm.

Service enhancements and quality assurance are key elements of HealthStation’s strategy. All employees were included in the preparation, implementation and evaluation of all the company’s quality assuring and promoting activities. Hence, aside our contribution to the health ecosystem, all activities, processes, and procedures for planning, designs, operations, and support services are traceable and transparently documented.

The ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification is evidence of the capabilities and the sustainability of our business model and operations. This certification is not only a confirmation of our quality management system, but also an incentive for us to continue to further develop and promote a continual process of improvement.

HealthStation Limited remains committed to driving sustainability in the Nigerian healthcare sector using infrastructure, software and intelligence.

Related