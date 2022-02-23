HealthTalk A.I. Adds Web Access to Its Patient Engagement Platform

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HealthTalk A.I., a leading patient engagement company, today announced the addition of Web Access to its platform. This enhancement digitizes a healthcare organization’s most consequential access point (their website), making it easier for patients to connect and attain the services they provide.

From a functionality standpoint, the new Web Access capability is fully configurable and mirrors that of their AI-driven SMS digital front door.

“Convenience technology like this frees clinicians from administrative work and delights patients with the access to health care they expect. This was a clear next step in our mission to drive access for providers and patients,” said CEO and founder Jerrod Ullah.

“Clinicians are busy and practice resources are limited. Web Access gives providers a more ‘open’ digital front door, enabling 24/7 service for things such as scheduling callbacks, scheduling in-person or Telehealth encounters — or communicating general practice-related information. And from a customer acquisition perspective, it plays a critical role in meeting the online healthcare shopper right where they are, when it matters most,” Ullah continued.

HealthTalk A.I. was formed to change the way patients and healthcare organizations connect. From digital intake to omni-channel population engagement, HealthTalk A.I. creates more access points, reduces administrative workload, and drives quality and patient satisfaction.

“We’re thrilled to be adding Web Access to our health center’s website,” said Kristen Follert, Chief Operating Officer at NEPA Community Health Care located in Montrose, Pennsylvania. “We initially partnered with HealthTalk A.I. for patient outreach and vaccine scheduling, and we’re now launching campaigns to identify and close care gaps. Our community relies heavily on the primary care and preventive services we provide and this gives us the ability to deliver the kind of access our patients need and deserve.”

About HealthTalk A.I.

HealthTalk A.I. helps healthcare providers improve access to care and intervene like never before possible. Their fully-automated, omni-channel platform delivers user-friendly communication with messages and rules configured by each healthcare organization. This gives providers the ability to engage their entire population and close the loop with customer recovery actions and clinical encounters. To learn more, visit HealthTalkAI.com.

Media Contact

Jeremy Mitchell

404-819-4589

jeremy@healthtalkai.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthtalk-ai-adds-web-access-to-its-patient-engagement-platform-301488884.html

SOURCE HealthTalk A.I.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

