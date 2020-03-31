Heard this? Jacqueline Fernandez to star in a Pawan Kalyan film by Krish Jagarlamudi | Bollywood Life

Jacqueline Fernandez has been winning hearts with her music videos of late. She was last seen in Drive and before that in Race 3. But of which couldn’t win the heart of the audience. However, her music videos are doing well. She was seen in Mere Angne Mein that co-starred Bigg Boss 13’s first runner up, Asim Riaz. And recently she was seen in Badshah’s music video Genda Phool. She has quite a few films in her kitty. And now we have heard that she will be starring in a Pawan Kalyan film as well. Yes, you read that right. Also Read – Jacqueline Fernandez on her OTT debut, Mrs. Serial Killer: I don’t know if the critics will notice my layers, but they’ll definitely notice my guts [Exclusive]

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Jacqueline Fernandez has signed that Telugu film which stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The film is said to be a period action-adventure one which is yet untitled. The report also says that Pawan will have a character on the lines of Robin Hood. This yet-untitled film will be helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi who has directed Akshay Kumar‘s Gabbar is Back and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi along with other South hits. Also Read – Gauahar Khan shows off her sexy moves on Badshah’s Genda Phool

A source close to the development of the film told Mumbai Mirror, “It is a pan-India film set in 1870 and will release in multiple languages. Jacqueline is looking to explore newer avenues and this is a step forward in that direction. She flew down to Hyderabad several times this year to meet her director and costar.” Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Genda Phool, Master postponed, Chiranjeevi breaks the internet

Meanwhile, the report further stated that the Kick actress has been allotted a 40-day schedule for the film and the same would be chalked out once the coronavirus pandemic situation ends. “The film will be shot at multiple studios in Hyderabad on lavish sets. The visuals will be enhanced further using special effects. Jacqueline will sport a different avatar, wearing heavy designer clothes and period jewelry,” the source further told the daily.

Jacqueline also has John Abraham-starrer Attack and Salman Khan-starrer Kick 2 in the pipeline. She is also in talks with Madhu Matena for an action franchise.

