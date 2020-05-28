Heartbreaking video emerges of George Floyd, 46, encouraging young people to give up gun violence

A heartbreaking new video has emerged online of George Floyd encouraging the younger generation to put an end to gun violence.

The undated video was circulated on Twitter Wednesday as protesters descended on the streets of Minneapolis for a second night calling for the arrest of the cops involved in his death.

Floyd, 46, is seen addressing the camera directly as he speaks out about the need for gun violence to end.

‘It’s clearly the generation after us that’s so lost, man,’ he says before telling them to ‘come home’.

Scroll down for video

This undated video of George Floyd was shared widely on social media on Wednesday in which the he is heard telling the younger generation to give up on gun violence

‘Our young are clearly lost, man, clearly lost, man,’ Floyd begins.

‘I don’t even know what to say anymore. You youngsters just going around busting guns in crowds, kids getting killed.’

He added his shame that he’d heard another adult appearing to condone the use of guns.

‘Man, I knew it was crazy then a n**** my age saying it and condoning this shit, bro,’ Floyd continued.

‘You know what I’m saying, and half them young n****s shooting guns go home and their knees shaking at night, but they don’t show it to nobody because they aren’t tough then.

‘Come on, come on home, man,’ he added.

‘It’s going to be you and God. You’re going up or you’re going down.’

Floyd’s death has sparked outrage after a video emerged Tuesday showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck moments before Floyd, a black man, died in custody.

The video of his death on Monday appeared to show that Chauvin knelt on him for eight minutes during the arrest for forgery.

A man poses for photos in front of a fire at an AutoZone store while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Protests broke out for a second straight night

George Floyd was filmed Monday begging the Minneapolis cop to stop kneeling on him and telling him he could not breathe before he lost consciousness and later died

Throughout the video, Floyd can be heard pleading to be released before eventually losing consciousness and later dying.

Four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired on Tuesday after initially being placed on paid administrative leave.

They were named as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng.

But Floyd’s family broke their silence on his death, publicly demanding the cops to be charged with murder.

His sister Bridgett Floyd spoke out saying the cops’ termination ‘is just not enough’.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also called on prosecutors Wednesday to arrest and charge Chauvin for his role in the incident.

‘If most people, particularly people of color, had done what a police officer did late Monday, they’d already be behind bars,’ Frey said in a tweet on Wednesday.

George Floyd’s (pictured) heartbroken family have called for the cops to be charged with murder. White cop Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for a staggering eight minutes during the arrest for forgery. Officers claimed that Floyd had resisted arrest by cops, however CCTV footage from the scene has cast doubt on their version of events

‘That’s why today I’m calling on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the arresting officer in this case.’

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he felt ‘physically ill’ over Floyd’s death and insisted there will be ‘justice’.

Thousands of mostly peaceful protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis for a second night on Wednesday demanding justice for the 46-year-old and leading to confrontations with police officers firing rubber bullets.

Demonstrators looted a Target store and cops were seen spraying pepper spray into the crowds as outraged Minnesotans threw metal railings at the windows of the police precinct.

Minnesota Governor Walz had issued a plea earlier on Wednesday for people to practice social distancing and protest peacefully while calling on cops to exercise restraint at the rally.

It came as a new incident report reveals medics arrived at the scene of Floyd’s arrest to find the black man already ‘unresponsive’ and ‘pulseless’.

A woman was seen being blasted in the face with pepper spray as she held up a banner reading ‘Charge killer cops’ on Wednesday in the second night of protests following Floyd’s death

Authorities claimed Tuesday that Floyd had resisted arrest by cops, however footage from the scene has cast doubt on the version of events as it appears to show the 46-year-old father of two cooperating with officers as he is manhandled out of his vehicle.

Cops were reported to have located Floyd, who was suspected of forgery, in his car around 8pm Monday before ordering him to exit the vehicle, according to a police statement.

A police spokesman alleged Floyd got out of the car before ‘physically resisting officers’.

However, new video footage, obtained by FOX 9 on Wednesday, shed light on the moments leading up to Floyd’s arrest, showing two officers manhandling and forcibly removing him from his car as he is placed in handcuffs outside the Cup Foods grocery store on 38th and Chicago Ave in south Minneapolis.

Floyd appears to be complying with officers and not resisting arrest before an altercation ensues.

The release of a Minneapolis Fire Department report also sheds more light on Monday’s shocking events, detailing that fire crew were called to assist medics with a man – called ‘pt’ in the report – who had trauma to his mouth.

It states that Fire Station 17 of Minneapolis arrived at the scene outside the Cup Foods store to find ‘multiple squads on scene and small crowd of citizens’.

The report points to confusion at the scene as neither the cops nor bystanders gave information to medics on Floyd or his location.

It says that while the crew tried to find Floyd to give medical support, they overheard and were told by ‘several people that the police “had killed the man”‘.

The report adds that the bystanders were ‘upset but not unruly’.

Crew members were finally able to find a cop inside the store who told them medics had put Floyd in an ambulance and left the scene.

CCTV footage from a nearby restaurant shows part of the altercation between Floyd and the officers. A handcuffed Floyd sits on the ground as a police officer, who was not seen in the original viral video, speaks to him before picking him up and holding him against the wall

Crew members were also told by an off-duty firefighter who witnessed the end of the struggle that they had seen Floyd become unresponsive on the ground while handcuffed and subdued by cops.

Medics then called for assistance and the crew responded to the ambulance which had moved to 36th and Park Avenue.

Two crew members got into the ambulance where they found ‘an unresponsive, pulseless male’, the report states.

According to the report, medics never managed to recover a pulse on route to the hospital and Floyd’s ‘condition did not change’.

An autopsy has not yet been completed and officials at a press conference Wednesday would not confirm whether police bodycam footage would be released to the public.