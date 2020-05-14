‘Heartbroken’ daughter, 27, found dead after not being able to attend grandmother’s funeral

A ‘heartbroken’ 27-year-old daughter has been found dead on the M4 after being unable to go to her grandmother’s funeral because of coronavirus lockdown rules.

Abigail Hussey was found in the early hours of the morning in the carriageway of the motorway after losing her 93-year-old grandmother to Covid-19 and being too worried to travel from Penllergaer, South Wales, to south-east England to say goodbye.

Emergency services tried to revive her but she was tragically declared dead at the scene near Swansea. Her death comes weeks after fears that up to 150,000 could die from non-Covid-19 causes due to the lockdown, including suicides and domestic violence.

Abigail Hussey (pictured with her parents) has been found dead by the M4 following the devastation of her grandmother’s death

Abigail’s father, Alan Hussey, told The Sun Online that his daughter was devastated that she couldn’t travel to her grandmother’s funeral 200 miles away. He believes that the cause of his daughter’s death was suicide.

‘I’ll never know what was in her head at that time but I think her nan’s death just two weeks ago from the virus contributed to it.

‘She was extremely upset and sad when nan died so suddenly. Abby was desperate to go and say goodbye to her at the service, but she was worried about breaking the lockdown travel ban.’

Last month, columnist Fraser Nelson wrote in the Telegraph that he’d been told by a Whitehall insider that early estimates and models projected up to 100,000 people losing their lives for lockdown-related reasons other than the virus itself.

Abigail Hussey (pictured) was heartbroken at not being able to attend her grandmother’s funeral due to lockdown

Mr Hussey added that he was shocked by the news, because the last time they’d spoken was the evening before she was found, when she seemed fine.

MAN IN SELF-ISOLATION DIED BY SUICIDE The family of a man who suffered from bipolar disorder have said he has taken his own life after being unable to cope with self-isolating during the Covid-19 crisis. Daniel Furniss died last month after struggling with the lockdown at his home in Crookhorn, near Portsmouth. In the days before his death, the 34-year-old posted on social media: ‘There is not enough guidance for people with mental health issues.’ Now his sister, Chelsea Furniss, 28, is hoping his death will raise awareness of the issues facing those with mental health problems during self-isolation. She said: ‘Dan had a long history of mental health issues and one of the things he struggled with was being on his own. ‘He lived on his own but would go out every day. Dan had diabetes and was classed as a high-risk person so after lockdown he was unable to go out which we think pushed him over the edge. ‘We were concerned about him being in isolation and stayed in touch but were not able to see him. We tried our best and let him know we were there for him. ‘More could be done to help people who are struggling while self-isolating. Hopefully what’s happened with Dan can raise awareness of these issues.’ Mr Furniss was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teenager and had been unable to work because of his mental health condition. The family have set up a Gofundme page which has so far raised more than £4,500 to help pay for his funeral costs.

The heartbroken father said that his psychology graduate daughter had spend her final day stripping down and repairing a mini-motorbike she’d had since childhood.

He added that it wasn’t unusual for her to take a nighttime walk if she was having trouble sleeping. But he thought it was strange that on that last occasion she left her house she didn’t take one of the dogs.

Remembering his daughter, he described her as a wonderful, honest woman who cared deeply about the people in her life and had a fondness for animals.

Police have appealed for any drivers who may have seen Abigail before her death and asked them to check dash-cam footage.

They say dog-loving Abigail was known to have been on a bridge close to the motorway before she was found at 4.30am on Tuesday.

A spokesman said: ‘South Wales Police is currently investigating the death and sudden death of a 27 year old woman from Swansea. She has been named as Abigail Hussey from Penllergaer.

‘At around 4:30am on Tuesday 12th May a report was received of a female having been located in the carriageway of the M4 motorway, between junctions 47 and 48.

‘Emergency services attended but despite immediate medical assistance she was declared deceased.

‘South Wales Police is appealing for any witnesses who may have travelled along the A48 Swansea Road, Penllergaer in the vicinity of the motorway overbridge where the female is known to have been, who may have seen her at the location.

‘Motorists who were travelling along the motorway and may have seen this female on the overbridge, or a gold coloured Citroen C4 at this time, and may have dash cam footage are also asked to contact South Wales Police on 101 quoting reference 2000163094. Family members are currently being supported by a specially trained police officer.’

Ms Hussey (pictured with a friend) was found dead on the side of the M4 after being devastated about not being able to attend her grandmother’s funeral

For confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123, visit a local Samaritans branch or see www.samaritans.org for details

‘Bright’ A-level student, 17, is found dead in a park leaving a notebook detailing his fears over how lockdown might affect his exams as devastated brother, 18, urges students to speak out on the pressures of home-schooling

The devastated family of a 17-year-old boy found dead in a park has urged students to speak out about the pressures of education during lockdown.

Matthew Mackell was found dead in the picturesque Dunorlan Park in Tunbridge Wells, Kent on May 7. Police and paramedics attended but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, with the incident not being treated as suspicious.

His brother Chris Mackell says a notebook the family found since Matthew’s death shows the A-level student feared for his future and how lockdown would affect his school results.

A Level student Matthew Mackell, 17, was found dead in the picturesque Dunorlan Park in Tunbridge Wells, Kent on May 7. A notebook his family have since found shows the A-level student feared for his future and how lockdown would affect his school results

The 18-year-old said: ‘He was writing about his feelings and that he wasn’t happy. It was quite dark. It wasn’t nice to read.

‘But I wasn’t aware of any problems at all. If anything I thought he was doing more than well with it. No one really thought that Matt was worried about that.

‘Matt was stupidly successful at school. I was speaking to a couple of his friends and they were saying he was 100 per cent the brightest one out of the whole year.

‘He literally spent his breaks and lunches doing all his work and doing extra. But he was worried that he was going to end up in a dead end job which is stupid to think about, especially when he was doing so well.

‘I think he enjoyed school and was quite proud of himself.’

Matthew wanted to study at university and had aspirations to become an accountant.

His brother Chris Mackell said: ‘He was writing about his feelings and that he wasn’t happy. It was quite dark. It wasn’t nice to read. But I wasn’t aware of any problems at all. If anything I thought he was doing more than well with it’

While still coming to terms with the tragic loss, Matthew’s family, who live in Tunbridge Wells are attempting to highlight how tough the uncertainty surrounding closed schools during lockdown can be.

Wishing no one suffers in silence, Chris added: ‘If anyone in school is worried about lockdown, don’t be. You can more than make up for what you’re missing out on now.

‘It’s not the end of your A-levels and it’s certainly not the end of the world you not being at school right now. Obviously people are stressing out about it.

‘I want to emphasise the mental health aspect and that help is there. You are not a burden on someone because that’s one thing Matt was worried about – having to go and talk to someone.

‘He felt bringing his problems to them would bring them down and be a pain in the arse for them.

‘A lot of his friends really can’t believe it. One boy was kicked out of the sixth form year because he wasn’t doing enough work and he was saying to me that it’s given him a kick up the arse to go back to school and do his A levels.

‘One girl also saw the email from the school so went up to her mum and told her she wasn’t 100 per cent so they sat down and had a word about it all which is lovely to hear.’

While still coming to terms with the tragic loss, Matthew’s family, who live in Tunbridge Wells are attempting to highlight how tough the uncertainty surrounding closed schools during lockdown can be. Pictured: Floral tributes left in Dunorlan Park

A fundraising page has raised more than £7,300 for Matthew’s funeral costs and to plant a memorial tree in Dunorlan Park in his memory.

WHAT ABOUT THE LOCKDOWN IMPACT ON PHYSICAL HEALTH? Robert Dingwall, a professor of social sciences at Nottingham Trent University told MailOnline a ‘deterioration’ in health is expected in the next couple of years due to the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic. He said: ‘High levels of unemployment are strongly associated with poor health outcomes at a population level.’ The impact on physical health may become apparent at a slower rate than mental health. It will ‘be expressed in a continuing rise in obesity resulting from inactivity, limited diet and, in some cases, excess alcohol’, Professor Dingwall said. ‘Obesity is associated with a range of other conditions like Type 2 diabetes, cardiac, circulatory and respiratory problems. ‘There are also worrying indications of people delaying presentation at hospitals for conditions like stroke, where immediate medical treatment can have a big impact on the outcome.’ The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warn of the coronavirus pandemic putting ‘the NHS under unprecedented strain and leading to cancelled operations and disruptions to non-coronavirus emergency care’. This will disproportionately affect older individuals, and those from less affluent backgrounds, both in the short and the medium term, the think-tank warned. Emergency hospital admissions per head are ten times higher among those in their 90s than among those in their 30s, and 1.7 times higher among those from the most deprived areas than among those from the least deprived. The NHS has already postponed all non-urgent elective operations for at least the next three months. George Stoye, an associate director at IFS, said: ‘This will cause immediate distress to those affected and knock on effects on waiting times that could take years to unwind.’

In the JustGiving description, Matthew’s dad Michael Bond, 48, who described his son as ‘the most kind hearted young man you could ever meet’

He wrote: ‘I’d like to stress to you all, that if anyone needs to talk through anything at all that’s worrying them, please talk to someone, don’t keep it to yourself.

‘Check on people, make sure they are ok, give them a hug… talk.’

These words were echoed by Matthew’s headteacher Dr Hilary Macaulay, who described the ‘great sadness’ felt by the Skinners Kent Academy community that the Year 12 pupil played such a large part of.

Matthew, who died on May 7, was in the first year of his A-levels before sitting exams next year, had been hand picked out of Year 12 to do a two-week work placement with an American investment management firm in London.

Dr Macaulay wrote in a letter to parents sent out on Monday: ‘His father has asked that I stress to you all that, if anyone feels they need to talk through anything at all in their lives that is worrying them, to please talk to someone and not keep it to themselves.

‘We are aware that this will be upsetting for students at the Academy.

‘The particular situation we are faced with, both as a country and a community with schools currently closed, also makes bringing together our students at this time more challenging.

‘Academy staff are on hand as well as our colleagues from the Educational Psychology Service to ensure that we provide appropriate, ongoing support to those affected.

‘Our thoughts are with Matthew’s family and the whole Academy community sends them our deepest heartfelt condolences and support at this incredibly sad time.’

She also described the ‘very popular student’ as ‘representing everything that our Academy stands for and values right from the start of his time in Year 7 and relishing every opportunity as he moved up into our Sixth Form’.

Floral tributes now completely cover a bridge in Dunorlan Park in memory of the much-loved teenager.

Police sealed the area off while an investigation was carried out with Tunbridge Wells Borough Council urging people not to do their daily exercise in the usually busy 78-acre green space.

Kent Police confirmed they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Suicides in England and Wales rise by ‘deeply concerning’ 11 per cent with 4,620 deaths recorded in 2019 by coroners, according to new figures

The number of suicides in England and Wales has risen by a ‘deeply concerning’ 11 per cent with 4,620 deaths recorded in 2019, official figures show.

Men accounted for more than three quarters of suicides, the data published by the Ministry of Justice shows, the same proportion as in 2018.

The number of inquest conclusions recorded rose by two per cent last year to 31,300, a rise that the MoJ attributed to suicide and unclassified conclusions, which also rose by four per cent to 6,331.

The Office of National Statistics saw suicides increase to their highest levels since 2002 in 2018, with a total of 6,507 registered in the UK.

The Coroners’ statistics, published today, were compiled January to December 2019 and, therefore, do not record any deaths linked to coronavirus.

Accident or misadventure made up the highest proportion of inquest conclusions followed by suicide and natural causes, data released by the Ministry of Justice showed

Men accounted for the majority of deaths in all verdicts recorded at inquest. Women accounted for the highest proportion of deaths in accident and misadventure conclusions

Deborah Coles, director of charity Inquest, warned many of the deaths illustrate the ‘impact of austerity and inequality and a historic underfunding of health and community services’.

‘Despite repeated promises from governments about prioritising and addressing mental ill health, it is deeply concerning to see that such deaths have not only continued, but numbers have gone up,’ she said.

‘Inquests too often find these were preventable and expose repeated patterns of failure and neglect in mental health services, which often meet those only at crisis point.

‘What is worrying is the impact this pandemic is having on mental health and to ensure proper resourcing of these already stretched services.’

The Coroners’ statistics showed that men made up 56 per cent of 210,900 deaths reported to the office.

The number of inquests carried out as a proportion of deaths reported to coroners is shown

Of inquests carried out, the most common conclusion was death by accident or misadventure, with 7,736 or 25 per cent of the total.

This was followed by suicide, and death by natural causes, with 3,957 or 13 per cent.

Unclassified conclusions, which included narrative verdicts, made up 6,331 or 20 per cent.

Drug and alcohol related deaths made up 3,414, or 11 per cent, and road accident made up 995.

Men made up the majority of conclusions in every verdict recorded. Women made up the highest proportion of conclusions in accident and misadventure, where they accounted for 45 per cent of conclusions.

The number of deaths in the UK has been rising gradually since 2011, but early projections for 2019 suggest a decrease of 10,732 to 530,857.

About 1,939 deaths reported to coroners occurred abroad, remaining at approximately the same level since 2011.

There was a four per cent fall in the number of deaths reported to coroners, dropping to 210,900, while the average time to complete an inquest rose by a week to 27 weeks.