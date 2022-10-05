Heartland Generation Selected by Government of Alberta to Evaluate a Carbon Sequestration Hub in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ – Heartland Generation Ltd., and its affiliates (collectively “Heartland Generation”), is pleased to announce the company been selected by the Government of Alberta, as part of their Carbon Sequestration Tenure Management process, to evaluate a carbon sequestration hub which will support the advancement of the company’s Battle River Carbon Hub (“BRCH”) project. This innovative project will integrate hydrogen production, carbon sequestration and clean power to advance Canada towards its goals of net zero.

Battle River Carbon Hub (BRCH)

The BRCH project will utilize existing infrastructure at Heartland Generation’s Battle River Generating Station (“BRGS”) along with new hydrogen production to generate reliable, clean electricity, creating new economic opportunities within Alberta’s rural communities.

The BRCH project also includes an open-access carbon sequestration hub, proximate to the BRGS, that will capture and sequester carbon emissions from Heartland Generation, and other industrial sources in the region, safely and permanently.

“CCUS and hydrogen are both key components of Canada’s energy transition, and we are proud to play a role in advancing our industry and our country towards its net zero goals,” said Rob Dutton, Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Generation. “We look forward to working together with the Government of Alberta and our local stakeholders on the continued advancement of our BRCH project.”

About Heartland Generation

Heartland Generation is one of Alberta’s largest power generators, supplying more than 2,660 MW of reliable power to industrial, commercial and residential consumers. The company’s balanced portfolio of contracted and merchant facilities provides dependable, stable baseload power along with the flexibility to serve periods of peak electricity demand.

Heartland Generation is building a better bridge to a clean energy future through its innovative decarbonization strategy. As the first large-scale power generator in Alberta to transition completely off coal, and one of the largest cogeneration operators in the province, we are now driving toward further industry decarbonization and our goal of contributing to a net zero economy by 2050.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Heartland Generation is owned by ECP, a leading U.S.- based private equity firm supporting the energy transition through investments in electrification and decarbonization of infrastructure assets.

SOURCE Heartland Generation