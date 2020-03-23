‘Heartless’ Trump Slammed For Apparent Dig At Romney’s Coronavirus Quarantine

President Donald Trump is being called out for seemingly taunting Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) for being in self-quarantine due to potential coronavirus exposure.

Romney released a statement on Sunday saying he was experiencing no symptoms but had prolonged exposure to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who tested positive for the virus.

“Romney’s in isolation?” Trump said when asked about it during a news conference. “Gee, that’s too bad.”

Trump said he wasn’t being sarcastic. But he’s been highly critical of Romney, in recent months, calling him a “fool” and a “pompous ‘ass’” and claiming Utah voters look at him with “contempt & disgust.”

Given Trump’s history of attacking his critics when they’re down ― including hurling insults at the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) during his cancer battle and even after his death ― many of his critics weren’t buying it: