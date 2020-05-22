Heartthrob Paul Mescal is spotted on a shirtless jog wearing his famous chain

He claims he’s nothing like his character Connell Waldron in hit BBC drama Normal People.

But after Paul Mescal was spotted shirtless and wearing a chain with a pendant around his neck, some fans might beg to differ.

The Irish star, 24, who has become an overnight sex symbol after his appearance in the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel, showed off his physique while out running in east London.

Viewers will be used to seeing Mescal shirtless, as the series includes frequent sex scenes – but fans have noted that the one item Connell never seems to remove is his necklace.

The accessory now has its own Instagram page with 148,000 followers.

Normal People tells of the on-and-off relationship between two Irish teenagers from different backgrounds as they move from a small rural town to Dublin and into adulthood.

Mescal this week revealed that he is single and looking for love, telling the I’m Grand Mam podcast he was keen to start dating once the lockdown is lifted.

However, he warned: ‘If anybody ever dates me I am not Connell and nor do I want to be him.’

Mescal recently joked that his character Connell’s silver chain necklace will ‘always be more popular’ than he is.

He spoke to Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 show where he discussed all things about the Sally Rooney novel adapted drama.

Talking about Connell’s silver chain necklace and the fan page dedicated to it on Instagram, which is nearing 100K followers, Paul joked: ‘It’s slightly terrifying. I’d be slightly embarrassed if the chain account took over my follower count.

‘But it’s probably going to happen at some time so I better just reconcile that fact, that the chain will always be more popular than I am.

‘It was a couple of days after the show aired I saw like a little page started somewhere and now it’s like this beast that’s growing legs. I think it’s just so funny because… it’s a chain.’

Mescal went on to admit that he wore chains himself before the BBC show and never got the attention that Connell has.

He continued: ‘I’m not going to abuse anybody who thinks chains are sexy but I wore chains and necklaces before and I definitely didn’t get the attention that this chain is getting.

‘So hopefully we’re doing a good thing for chains all around the world and we’ll see them getting the correct respect that they deserve. We’ve been sleeping on chains far too long in my opinion.’