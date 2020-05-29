Jimmys Post

Heated debate erupts on social media over what the perfect boiled eggs looks like

By Cindy Tran for Daily Mail Australia

A home cook has sparked a heated debate on social media over what the perfect boiled egg should look like.

Founder of The Pantry Mama, Kate Freebairn, from Western Australia, shared a graph showing exactly how long you should be boiling eggs for – depending on whether you want the yolk runny, creamy or completely solid.

‘Which one do you prefer?’ she asked her followers on Facebook.

Many foodies were divided over the various types of boiled eggs, with the cooking time ranging from two-and-a-half minutes to 15 minutes.

Mother Kate Freebairn shared a graph (pictured) showing exactly how long you should be boiling eggs for – depending on whether you want the yolk runny, creamy or completely solid

One woman said she boils her eggs depending on what she serves it with. 

‘Two-and-a-half minutes for eating on toast, but nine minutes for an egg, lettuce and mayo sandwich with a light smear of cream cheese on the bread. Yummo,’ she said.

Another woman said she prefers her boiled eggs completely cooked.

’15 minutes. I don’t want any mush or runny stuff! I’ve started steaming my eggs. They are much easier to peel, which is great if you’re doing deviled eggs,’ she said.

One home cook said she boils her eggs precisely three minutes and 40 seconds.

‘It’s perfect, just the way I like it! The white definitely needs to be hard and the yolk just a little runny,’ she explained. 

Many foodies were divided over the various types of boiled eggs, with the cooking time ranging from two-and-a-half minutes to 15 minutes (stock image)

A guide to boiling eggs

Two minutes: White has a custard-like consistency and yolk is still raw

Three minutes: White is partially cooked and yolk is partially uncooked

Five minutes: White is partially set, but yolk is runny

Seven minutes: White is set, and yolk is still a little runny in middle

Nine minutes: White is fully set and yolk is partially set with gooey centre

11 minutes: White is fully set and yolk is partially cooked with a soft centre  

13 minutes: White is fully set and yolk is fully set

15 minutes: White is fully set and yolk is fully set

Poll

How long do you boil your eggs?

  • 1 minute 1 votes
  • 2 minutes 1 votes
  • 3 minutes 61 votes
  • 5 minutes 109 votes
  • 7 minutes 51 votes
  • 9 minutes 26 votes
  • 11 minutes 11 votes
  • 13 minutes 21 votes
  • 15 minutes 14 votes

Another said she boils her eggs two to three minutes because she prefers her yolk to be runny while one added she normally cooks for no more than seven minutes.

Eight people said they boiled their eggs for three minutes, another eight revealed their cooking time was five minutes while four preferred nine minutes.  

The graph reflects how the eggs will appear if you boil them for your preferred length of time.

To boil the eggs for two minutes, the white will have a custard-like consistency and the yolk will still be raw. For three minutes, the white is partially cooked and the yolk is partially uncooked.

For five minutes, the white is partially set, but the yolk will have a creamy-like texture. For seven minutes, the white is set, and the yolk is still a little runny in middle. 

For nine minutes, the white is fully set, and the yolk is partially set with a gooey centre. For 11 minutes, the white is fully set, and the yolk is partially cooked with a soft centre. 

Between 13 and 15 minutes, the white is fully set, and the yolk is fully set.

