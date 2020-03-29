Heather Locklear Makes a Melrose Place Joke in Rare Video: ‘Amanda Woodward’s Roots Are Alive’

Heather Locklear is more similar to her beloved Melrose Place character than ever before!

On Friday, the 58-year-old actress made a rare appearance on Instagram after laying low since completing her court-ordered rehab treatment in September.

In the video, taken by her 22-year-old daughter Ava, Locklear sent her best wishes to the people working amid the coronavirus global pandemic before making a humorous reference to her Melrose Place character, Amanda Woodward.

“But also I want to let you all know that the ’90s are back,” she said, pointing to her dark black roots. “Amanda Woodward’s roots are alive and well and I think we should embrace it ladies and a few men.”

Locklear concluded her video update by asking fans how they were staying busy in quarantine, adding, “We will get through this by staying apart.”

Locklear has been rarely seen in public since she was officially discharged from rehab on Sept. 20. She was ordered to a residential mental health facility for 30 days after she pled no contest in August following two arrests.

The actress initially entered the facility on Aug. 20, but after completing the 30-day program, she has been involved with a structured out-patient care plan, the documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time stated.

Also included in the court papers was a letter from Locklear’s treatment provider that her attorney William Haney had forwarded, stating that the actress has been “committed to therapy” and “compliant and participatory, as well as actively engaged.”

In late February 2018, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery, resisting and obstructing a police officer or EMT and multiple counts of battery on a police officer and emergency personnel. Police later searched her home for a firearm that was allegedly registered in her name but did not find anything.

After being accused of hitting her boyfriend, Locklear was charged with domestic abuse — but those charges were dropped in March 2018.

That April, Locklear’s attorneys, Haney and Blair Berk, appeared in court to plead not guilty on eight charges — six counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and two charges of resisting or obstructing a police officer — on behalf of the actress.

Locklear was arrested in June 2018 after she allegedly attacked a police officer and EMT who responded to a disturbance call at her residence. At the time, police told PEOPLE that Locklear was “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived.

Hours after she was released from police custody, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.