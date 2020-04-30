Heather Locklear Wants Another ‘Melrose Place’ Reboot: ‘It Would Be Fun’ To Play Amanda Again

Long live Amanda Woodward! Heather Locklear dished about her ‘Melrose Place’ days on this virtual reunion, including working with former co-star Lisa Rinna!

Heather Locklear, 58, isn’t ruling out playing her Melrose Place character Amanda Woodward again! “It would be fun to play Amanda again at the ripe old age of 58,” the blonde revealed on Stars In The House, hosted by SiriusXM hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley on Tuesday, April 28. She went on to poke fun at her age, hilariously joking that she was in the “that first pandemic of 1918.” Heather iconically played the ice-cold advertising executive on the soapy Beverly Hills, 90210 spin-off, which ran from 1992 – 1999, and briefly reprised the role for the The CW’s 2009 re-boot.

The virtual Melrose Place reunion marked the first time the cast had gotten together in eight years, and also included appearances by Marcia Cross, Thomas Calabro, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Daphne Zuniga, Josie Bissett and Laura Leighton. While the show, which revolved around a swanky West Hollywood apartment complex owned by Heather’s character, was known for many dramatic scenes — on-screen cat fights easily tops the list! “Since I don’t normally [fight] in real life, I don’t behave like that — maybe sometimes — it was super fun. People like that kind of attitude,” Heather also said, noting that she particularly enjoyed her intense scenes with feisty Taylor, played by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

While Heather is undisputedly the star of Melrose Place, she didn’t join the ensemble cast until the end of the struggling first season: originally, the character of Amanda was written to be a short-term guest role — but she was such a hit that show creator Darren Star decided to keep Heather around. “Heather came on, and suddenly we had a villain, and it just took off,” Courtney Thorne-Smith said, referencing the huge jump in ratings the show had after Heather came into the fold. Heather’s character was entangled in a number of romances over the seven-season run, most notably to Jack Wagner‘s Dr. Peter Burns. While she was married to ex-husband Richie Sambora during the Melrose Place years, Jack and Heather later took their romance off-screen, and were even engaged for three-months in 2011.

The California native stunned as she kept her blonde hair long and parted in the center, and opted to wear a sexy off-the-shoulder black top for the rare interview. Heather participated in the Zoom call from her Thousand Oaks home, where she’s currently quarantined with her daughter Ava Sambora, 22.