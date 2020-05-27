Heather Locklear’s daughter Ava Sambora models her ‘mama’s’ Bon Jovi tank top

Heather Locklear’s mini me daughter Ava Sambora is sure taking after her mom.

The 22-year-old college graduate proved that again on Tuesday as she posed with her blonde hair down for a pinup image.

And the looker also admitted she was wearing her actress mother’s one-shoulder tank top which she took from the Melrose Place star’s closet: ‘I got it from my mama (Like I literally got this shirt from my mom’s closet).’

Thanks mom: Heather Locklear’s mini me daughter Ava Sambora was wearing her actress mother’s one-shoulder tank top which she took from the Melrose Place star’s closet

She did it first: Locklear was photographed in the exact same shirt 20 years ago in year 2000 when she hit a press event near Los Angeles

Locklear was photographed in the exact same shirt 20 years ago in year 2000 when she hit a press event near Los Angeles.

The shirt – which says Bon Jovi Forever with a skull and the American flag – is more than a shirt.

Ava’s father is 60-year-old Richie Sambora, the lead guitarist of the rock band Bon Jovi for 30 years.

Sambora and lead singer Jon Bon Jovi formed the main songwriting unit for the band.

Double take: Ava is just like Heather; both have good looks and slender frames

In the 1990s Heather was known for wear rock T-shirts with jeans as she loved the world of rock n roll.

Heather was also wed to 56-year-old Tommy Lee of the band Motley Crue; their union lasted from 1986 until 1993.

Ava has the same facial features as her mother with high cheekbones and big eyes. And the star seems to have inherited her mother’s slender figure.

Another looker: Ava has the same facial features as her mother with high cheekbones and big eyes

The beauty was posed outside her mom’s Thousand Oaks, California mansion with trees in the background.

Heather – best known for Dynasty, TJ Hooker and Melrose Place – has been doing very well since she was released from rehab last year.

She graduated from Viewpoint High School in Calabasas, California in June 2015 before attending Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, and was a member of Alpha Phi Women’s Fraternity.

Her cute note: The budding actress admitted she had raided mom’s closet at home

This month Ava graduated from the college and mom held a ceremony at home for her.

Ava made her acting debut in 2012 in Judd Apatow’s film This Is 40 (2012). She played Sadie’s Best Friend – the role of Sadie was played by Maude Apatow.

All together now: Heather with Richie and Ava at the movie premiere for her film The Perfect Man in 2002

Still friends: Heather and Richie in 2010, which is three years after they divorced

The actress has since starred in the TV series Good Luck Charlie and Fresh Off The Boat.

In 2018 Ava starred in the TV movie Mommy Be Mine as Summer Hughes.

Sambora has the film The Great Illusion with Selma Blair in post production. The synopsis reads, ‘A guilt-ridden FBI agent, stranded in the painful memory of the abduction of his sister, suffers from a rare condition known as Nyctophobia, an irrational fear of the dark, and will have to face-off with the cunning serial killer who took her away.’

Best friends: The Dynasty actress and her mini me in 2011 at The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 film premiere in Los Angeles

Rehab last year was great for Heather.

‘It’s been great for everyone truly close to her. The fact that her parents are now staying with her is a good development and comforting,’ a source told People in January.

‘Heather needs grounding and normalcy and what better people to do that than her own parents? It’s a good thing in the end.’

The insider added: ‘Everybody is hopeful that this time will be different, but it’s just hard to tell…She has been to rehab more than 20 times, perhaps 25 times.’