Heatwave is forcing some UK firms to turn off high-power computers

Companies are taking steps to prevent heat damage to high-power computers, with some shutting down machines used for performing software updates or graphic rendering

Server rooms need to be kept cool to function safely Nikada/Getty Images

High-power computer sites around the UK are experiencing problems due to the unprecedented heatwave, with some equipment being shut down to avoid damage. One company says it will be building a new data centre with increased cooling capacity. The growing trend for renting powerful cloud-based computing hardware means that many others are able to carry on as usual, though.

John Murray at the University of Liverpool, UK, told New Scientist that some hardware at an AI firm he owns was shut …