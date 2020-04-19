Heidi Klum and ex Seal’s 4 kids wear face masks in rare family photo

Heidi Klum rarely holds back on social media, posting intimate moments with husband Tom Kaulitz alongside the occasional undressed pic. But when it comes to her four children, she’s much more guarded, rarely showing their faces and shooting them primarily from behind. On Sunday, however, she made an exception — thanks, no doubt, to the fact that her brood is all decked out in protective face masks while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermodel’s children with ex-husband Seal — eldest daughter Leni, 15, is the biological child of Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, but was raised by Klum and the “Crazy” singer — made a rare appearance on their mother’s Instagram page. Along with Leni, sons Henry, 14, and Johan, 13, posed with Klum, as did youngest daughter Lou, 10. Wearing a black cloth mask, new husband Kaulitz joined the group and the family’s two dogs.

The 46-year-old Making the Cut host also shared a photo of Leni walking one of the dogs on Instagram Stories. The teen turns 16 in May.

Fans praised the “beautiful family,” who are keeping safe amid stay-at-home guidelines and Klum and Kaulitz’s own health scares. Last month the couple revealed that they were social distancing from one another while battling some symptoms associated with COVID-19, though each later tested negative for the virus.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

