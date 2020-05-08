Heidi Montag struggles to button-up her jeans as she jumps around her house in funny TikTok video

Many of of us can admit to putting on some pounds during the coronavirus lockdown.

And Heidi Montag poked fun at the situation on Friday as she created a lighthearted TikTok video while trying to squeeze into her jeans.

‘When you can’t fit in your jeans’ Heidi captioned the clip which showed her wearing a pastel pink camisole and some jeans gaping open at the waist.

Determined: Heidi Montag struggled to fit into her jeans in a funny TikTok video on Friday

The former reality star jumped around her house to Ciara hit Level Up as she tried to button up the skinny jeans.

‘When you are determined to make those jeans fit’ read the caption placed over the video.

The blonde beauty hopped onto her sectional to try and zip up the pants but ended up falling over.

Heidi, who shares son Gunner, two, with husband Spencer Pratt, 36, is meant to be filming the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings, but like many Hollywood productions, filming has been shelved for the foreseeable future.

Instead the mother-of-one has been spending her time at home working out and creating TikTok videos which she shares to Instagram.

Spencer meanwhile has been indulging his passion for hummingbirds, documenting the birds in the couple’s backyard as well as promoting his Prat Daddy crystals and jewelry range.

In March it was revealed that Mischa Barton would not be returning for the second installment of the MTV reality show.

I can do it: The blonde beauty hopped onto her sectional to try and zip up the pants but ended up falling over

Keeping busy: The mother-of-one has been spending her time at home working out and creating TikTok videos which she shares to Instagram

The former OC actress, 34, was the only one not asked to return for season two, because producers thought her story line was ‘a bit bland,’ and her personality ‘a little boring,’ TMZ reported.

Her replacement is said to be socialite Caroline D’Amore who is heir to popular food chain D’Amore’s Pizzeria.

The original series ran from 2006 to 2010.