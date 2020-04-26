Heiress Harris, 4, Teaches Daddy T.I. How To Dance In An Adorable Purple Pajama Outfit

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris took to Instagram to share some memorable moments with her talented daughter Heiress as she showed her attentive dad T.I. how to bust some moves for a TikTok dance challenge.

Heiress Harris, 4, sure knows how to dance and she proved it in her mom’s latest videos! Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, shared some eye-catching clips on Instagram that showed the adorable tot teaching her dad T.I., 39, the latest TikTok dance challenge moves and she didn’t miss a beat. The talented little girl, who was wearing a purple pajama set that had white and pink horses on it and purple and black sneakers, lifted each one of her arms up and slid them across her chest one at a time in the dance sequence before she then did a little shake and clapped her hands. “OK, do it again one more time,” T.I. can be heard telling her in the background as she shows him the moves. A second clip showed the rapper then attempted the moves himself and he didn’t do too bad. The third clip, shows Heiress continuing to show her dad more moves, including one in which she made a rolling motion with her arms and hands and he happily followed her leads while sitting down.

“Heiress don’t play about her tiktoks! She was teaching daddy @troubleman31 the moves! Slide to see how he did👑💜 #DaddysGirl,” Tiny captioned the entertaining post, and it didn’t take long for followers to respond. “Precious moments,” one wrote while another admitted the post was “the cutest thing I’ve seen all day 💜.” “😩🙌😍…I know Tip didn’t really wanna do that since dancing was involved 😂but anything for sweet lil Heiress ❤️,” a third commented while a fourth called the baby girl “so smart.”

Tiny’s latest video of Heiress isn’t the first time we’ve seen her dancing. She showed off a lip syncing performance to TLC‘s song “No Scrubs” with two of her friends in a video Tiny showed off on Apr. 18. “When your baby wanna do her own thang! Told her I was a writer on this song & now it’s all she wanna hear!” Tiny hilariously captioned the clip.

It’s awesome to see Tiny and T.I. having some fun with Heiress while in quarantine. We hope to see more moments like in their latest posts soon!