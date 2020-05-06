Helena Bonham Carter, 53, stocks up on supplies on shopping trip

She is currently self-isolating amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And Helena Bonham Carter stepped out in Hampstead, London on Wednesday for a shopping trip as she stocked up on supplies amid lockdown.

The actress, 53, displayed her unique sense of style as she donned a blue jumper underneath a pink and red floral print shawl.

Out and about: Helena Bonham Carter, 53, stepped out in Hampstead, London on Wednesday for a shopping trip as she stocked up on supplies amid lockdown

The Crown star also wore a black floral top with a lace detail while she cinched her waist with a black belt.

Helena added further colour to her look with a bright pink skirt which she wore with black trainers and white and black striped socks.

Styling her brunette locks into an updo, the film star completed her ensemble for the day with a pair of sunglasses.

In recent weeks Helena has been spotted out with her toyboy beau Rye Dag Holmboe, 32, who she is currently isolating with.

Outfit: The actress displayed her unique sense of style as she donned a blue jumper underneath a pink and red floral print shawl

Fashion: The Crown star also wore a black floral top with a lace detail while she cinched her waist with a black belt

Outing: Helena appeared in good spirits as she chatted to a female pal while adhering to social distancing guidelines

After meeting the writer, Helena gushed in late 2019 that their romance has been ‘a bit of unexpected magic in my life’.

Helena shares son Billy, 16, and 12-year-old daughter Nell with her ex Tim Burton, 61. The Cinderella star had a famously unconventional 13-year relationship with director Tim which ended in 2014.

On finally moving on from Tim, the Enid star – who previously dated Irish actor Kenneth Branagh between 1994 and 1999 – admitted she grew tired of ‘grieving’ their relationship, and now leads a ‘happy’ life with her new boyfriend.

Looking good: Helena added further colour to her look with a bright pink skirt which she wore with black trainers and white and black striped socks

Lockdown: Helena is currently self-isolating amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Look: Styling her brunette locks into an updo, the film star completed her ensemble for the day with a pair of sunglasses

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, the thespian shared: ‘You break up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving. And then you finally move on…

‘I’m very happy with someone else. It’s been a bit of unexpected magic in my life.’

Helena is currently starring as Princess Margaret on the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Crown.

The show finished filming in March, a few days ahead of schedule as the cast and crew raced to finish principal photography as TV and film sets were shut down around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Helena is also slated to appear in the upcoming film Enola Holmes, a film that chronicles the adventures of Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister Enola.

Millie Bobby Brown will play the title character while Helena stars as her mother Eudoria Holmes.