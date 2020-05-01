Helena Bonham Carter Braves the Rain on a Grocery Run in London Amid Quarantine
Helena Bonham Carter is grabbing some essentials.
The 53-year-old The Crown actress was spotted heading out in the rain to go grocery shopping amid the global health crisis on Thursday (April 30) in North London, United Kingdom.
Helena was seen heading out for the day with a few bags of groceries, quickly making her way through the wet weather.
Last month, she was spotted enjoying a rare day out with her boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe. Check out their photos together!
