Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (“Hello Group” or the “Company”), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter of 2023 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 5.9% year over year to RMB3,042.8 million ( US$417.1 million *) in the third quarter of 2023.

( *) in the third quarter of 2023. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. increased to RMB546.4 million ( US$74.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, from RMB450.8 million in the same period of 2022.

( ) in the third quarter of 2023, from in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) increased to RMB605.9 million ( US$83.0 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, from RMB535.8 million in the same period of 2022.

( ) in the third quarter of 2023, from in the same period of 2022. Diluted net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) was RMB2.75 (US$0.38) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB2.20 in the same period of 2022.

in the third quarter of 2023, compared to in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.05 (US$0.42) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB2.60 in the same period of 2022.

in the third quarter of 2023, compared to in the same period of 2022. Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) on Tantan application were 15.7 million in September 2023 , compared to 20.9 million in September 2022 .

, compared to 20.9 million in . For the Momo app total paying users was 7.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 8.4 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 1.4 million paying users for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 2.0 million from the year ago period.

First Nine Months of 2023 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 5.2% year over year to RMB8,999.4 million ( US$1,233.5 million ) for the first nine months of 2023.

( ) for the first nine months of 2023. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,505.1 million ( US$206.3 million ) for the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB1,086.3 million during the same period of 2022.

( ) for the first nine months of 2023, compared to during the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,710.0 million ( US$234.4 million ) for the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB1,397.8 million during the same period of 2022.

( ) for the first nine months of 2023, compared to during the same period of 2022. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB7.52 (US$1.03) for the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB5.30 during the same period of 2022.

for the first nine months of 2023, compared to during the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB8.53 (US$1.17) for the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB6.75 during the same period of 2022.

“We are pleased to report strong financial results for the third quarter and steady progress on various strategic priorities across all business lines.” commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. “The group level profitability continued to grow from the prior year period, thanks to our effective cost optimization and efficiency improvement initiatives, which enabled us to maintain the stability of Momo cash cow business, turn Tantan profitable as well as support the development of new endeavors.”

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Third Quarter of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,042.8 million (US$417.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 5.9% from RMB3,233.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,530.8 million (US$209.8 million) in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 7.6% from RMB1,657.5 million during the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a soft consumer sentiment in the current macro environment, and to a lesser degree, Tantan pivoting away from the live video service which we deem not the priority for Tantan at this point for the dating service.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,466.7 million (US$201.0 million) in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 4.6% from RMB1,537.7 million during the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the macro economy on consumer sentiment as well as our proactive product adjustments to improve Momo app’s ecosystem, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan’s paying user as we reduced marketing spending. However, the decrease was partially offset by the rapid revenue growth from the new standalone apps.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB30.7 million (US$4.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 8.7% from RMB28.2 million during the same period of 2022.

Mobile games revenues were RMB7.9 million (US$1.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 1.9% from RMB7.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB2,891.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 to RMB2,743.1 million (US$376.0 million) in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from value-added service and live video service on Momo application. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth of the new standalone apps. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB341.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 to RMB295.0 million (US$40.4 million) in the third quarter of 2023, mainly due to the decrease in net revenues from value-added service, and to a lesser extent, the decrease from live video service.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,461.1 million (US$337.3 million) in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 10.0% from RMB2,734.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to live video service and with virtual gift recipients of virtual gift service on the Momo application. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for new standalone apps; (b) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs and the newly granted share options which had lower fair value; (c) a decrease in sales and marketing expenses due to our initiatives to control cost and optimize Tantan’s channel marketing strategy and, to a lesser extent, Momo’s strategy to trim inefficient channel marketing spend.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,401.6 million (US$329.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 9.3% from RMB2,649.2 million during the same period of 2022.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB621.8 million (US$85.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB520.1 million during the same period of 2022. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB618.6 million (US$84.8 million) in the third quarter of 2023, which increased from RMB569.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB24.0 million (US$3.3 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a loss from operations of RMB44.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB681.2 million (US$93.4 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB605.1 million during the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB674.5 million (US$92.4 million) in the third quarter of 2023, which increased from RMB648.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB38.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB158.1 million (US$21.7 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB156.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in income tax expenses was primarily due to the higher profit in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income

Net income was RMB542.2 million (US$74.3 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB449.9 million during the same period of 2022. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB540.0 million (US$74.0 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB499.6 million in the same period of 2022. Net income from the Tantan segment was RMB23.0 million (US$3.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of RMB45.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB601.6 million (US$82.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB534.8 million during the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB595.9 million (US$81.7million) in the third quarter of 2023, which increased from RMB578.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income of the Tantan segment was RMB26.6 million (US$3.6 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of RMB38.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB546.4 million (US$74.9 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB450.8 million during the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB605.9 million (US$83.0 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB535.8 million during the same period of 2022.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.75 (US$0.38) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB2.20 in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.05 (US$0.42) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB2.60 in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash flow

As of September 30, 2023, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term investments, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB13,644.6 million (US$1,870.1 million), compared to RMB13,398.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB582.5 million (US$79.8 million), compared to RMB444.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

First Nine Months of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first nine months of 2023 were RMB8,999.4 million (US$1,233.5 million), a decrease of 5.2% from RMB9,491.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,505.1 million (US$206.3 million) for the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB1,086.3 million during the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,710.0 million (US$234.4 million) for the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB1,397.8 million during the same period of 2022.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB7.52 (US$1.03) during the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB5.30 in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB8.53 (US$1.17) during the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB6.75 in the same period of 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,861.3 million (US$255.1 million) during the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB688.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Recent Development

Execution of share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares over the next 24 months. As of December 8, 2023, the Company has repurchased 16.2 million ADSs for US$86.1 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$5.31 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.9 billion to RMB3.0 billion, representing a decrease of 9.7% to 6.6% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Hello Group’s management will host an earnings conference call on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on December 8, 2023).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10035226-k7h0xo.html.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through December 15, 2023. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong: 800-930-639

Passcode: 10035226

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group’s website at https://ir.hellogroup.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China’s online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations

Phone: +86-10-5731-0538

Email: ir@hellogroup.com

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the third quarter of 2023 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2023 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business operations and the economy in China, the market price of the Company’s stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company’s cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months First nine months Ended September 30 Ended September 30 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Live video service 1,657,531 1,530,797 209,813 4,786,232 4,548,986 623,490 Value-added service 1,537,666 1,466,727 201,031 4,557,481 4,327,678 593,158 Mobile marketing 28,243 30,705 4,208 92,029 88,762 12,166 Mobile games 7,719 7,864 1,078 50,416 14,169 1,942 Other services 1,862 6,754 927 5,356 19,796 2,713 Total net revenues 3,233,021 3,042,847 417,057 9,491,514 8,999,391 1,233,469 Cost and expenses: Cost of revenues (1,886,135) (1,771,530) (242,808) (5,505,369) (5,255,277) (720,296) Research and development (245,105) (201,693) (27,644) (733,562) (653,145) (89,521) Sales and marketing (467,012) (373,942) (51,253) (1,666,542) (1,110,253) (152,173) General and administrative (135,933) (113,896) (15,611) (453,514) (376,981) (51,670) Total cost and expenses (2,734,185) (2,461,061) (337,316) (8,358,987) (7,395,656) (1,013,660) Other operating income, net 21,289 39,971 5,478 85,790 99,284 13,608 Income from operations 520,125 621,757 85,219 1,218,317 1,703,019 233,417 Interest income 89,274 96,791 13,266 280,761 311,899 42,749 Interest expense (25,010) (19,293) (2,644) (72,575) (41,671) (5,711) Other gain or loss, net 40,403 – – 118,325 4,565 626 Income before income tax

and share of income on

equity method investments 624,792 699,255 95,841 1,544,828 1,977,812 271,081 Income tax expenses (156,041) (158,064) (21,664) (452,860) (446,646) (61,218) Income before share of income on equity method investments 468,751 541,191 74,177 1,091,968 1,531,166 209,863 Share of (loss) income on equity

method investments (18,880) 974 133 (8,967) (31,940) (4,378) Net income 449,871 542,165 74,310 1,083,001 1,499,226 205,485 Less: net loss attributable to

non-controlling interest (964) (4,263) (584) (3,288) (5,886) (807) Net income attributable to the

shareholders of Hello

Group Inc. 450,835 546,428 74,894 1,086,289 1,505,112 206,292 Net income per share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders Basic 1.15 1.44 0.20 2.75 3.98 0.55 Diluted 1.10 1.37 0.19 2.65 3.76 0.52 Weighted average shares used

in calculating net income per

ordinary share Basic 391,027,485 379,292,110 379,292,110 394,333,009 378,085,030 378,085,030 Diluted 423,608,050 398,296,690 398,296,690 429,765,849 405,490,366 405,490,366

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months First nine months Ended September 30 Ended September 30 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 449,871 542,165 74,310 1,083,001 1,499,226 205,485 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net

of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment (188,343) 6,032 827 (328,832) 116,188 15,925 Comprehensive income 261,528 548,197 75,137 754,169 1,615,414 221,410 Less: comprehensive income (loss)

attributed to the non-controlling interest 10,831 (3,141) (431) 17,710 5,377 737 Comprehensive income attributable to

Hello Group Inc. 250,697 551,338 75,568 736,459 1,610,037 220,673

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31 September 30 September 30 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,018,129 4,994,558 684,561 Short-term deposits 5,300,000 1,885,005 258,361 Restricted cash 97,706 9,245 1,267 Short-term investments 300,240 308,550 42,290 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB5,870

and RMB13,365 as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023,

respectively 188,711 192,849 26,432 Amounts due from related parties 55 7,114 975 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 819,706 712,236 97,620 Total current assets 11,724,547 8,109,557 1,111,506 Long-term deposits 2,600,000 3,809,200 522,094 Long-term restricted cash 82,766 2,638,015 361,570 Right-of-use assets, net 115,520 127,804 17,517 Property and equipment, net 172,984 358,361 49,117 Intangible assets, net 22,203 18,365 2,517 Rental deposits 20,737 18,486 2,534 Long-term investments 893,988 860,306 117,915 Amounts due from RPT-non current – 20,000 2,741 Other non-current assets 162,499 177,853 24,377 Deferred tax assets 34,343 33,470 4,587 Total assets 15,829,587 16,171,417 2,216,475 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 617,022 642,886 88,113 Deferred revenue 484,775 474,647 65,056 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 797,504 648,156 88,837 Amounts due to related parties 9,178 3,675 504 Lease liabilities due within one year 88,352 56,681 7,769 Income tax payable 68,765 89,263 12,235 Dividends payable – 21,012 2,879 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 26,483 28,014 3,840 Long-term borrowings, current portion – 215,615 29,552 Convertible senior notes-current 2,646,168 – – Total current liabilities 4,738,247 2,179,949 298,785 Deferred tax liabilities 22,011 151,578 20,775 Convertible Senior Notes – 20,094 2,754 Long-term borrowings – 1,938,385 265,678 Lease liabilities 33,281 66,285 9,085 Other non-current liabilities 105,410 95,958 13,152 Total liabilities 4,898,949 4,452,249 610,229 Shareholder’s equity (i) 10,930,638 11,719,168 1,606,246 Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity 15,829,587 16,171,417 2,216,475 (i): As of September 30, 2023, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 379,881,912.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months First nine months Ended September 30 Ended September 30 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 449,871 542,165 74,310 1,083,001 1,499,226 205,485 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 27,047 17,467 2,394 83,107 59,098 8,100 Amortization of intangible assets 1,279 1,279 175 3,837 3,837 526 Share-based compensation 84,976 59,472 8,151 311,540 204,877 28,081 Share of loss (income) on equity method

investments 18,880 (974) (133) 8,967 31,940 4,378 Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes (51,653) – – (129,575) (4,565) (626) Loss on long-term investments 11,250 – – 11,250 – – Cash received on distributions from equity method

investments – 718 98 1,708 2,067 283 Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment (923) (60) (8) (783) (520) (71) Provision of (income) loss on receivable and other

assets (820) (133) (18) (453) 10,071 1,380 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 22,973 10,749 1,473 15,695 (9,916) (1,359) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,418 (96,572) (13,236) (16,144) 98,294 13,472 Amounts due from related parties – (27,114) (3,716) – (27,059) (3,709) Rental deposits 716 1,301 178 1,399 2,252 309 Deferred tax assets 590 415 57 (986) 872 120 Other non-current assets 16,130 (50,578) (6,932) 76,820 (27,639) (3,788) Accounts payable (438) 6,987 958 (106,392) 38,825 5,321 Income tax payable (15,635) 24,215 3,319 (50,923) 20,496 2,809 Deferred revenue (19,356) 11,736 1,609 (73,891) (11,137) (1,526) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (108,513) 15,374 2,107 (304,346) (172,186) (23,600) Amount due to related parties 7,824 (8,401) (1,151) 4,427 (5,504) (754) Deferred tax liabilities (14,425) 47,681 6,535 (171,752) 130,198 17,845 Other non-current liabilities (26,655) 26,741 3,665 (58,311) 17,757 2,434 Net cash provided by operating activities 444,536 582,468 79,835 688,195 1,861,284 255,110 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (27,051) (238,219) (32,651) (70,392) (259,463) (35,562) Payment for long-term investments – – – (55,343) (9,000) (1,234) Purchase of short-term deposits (1,700,000) (531,214) (72,809) (1,700,000) (1,028,556) (140,975) Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 2,700,000 1,900,000 260,417 3,710,000 5,409,820 741,478 Cash received on investment income distribution – – – 3,523 1,517 208 Purchase of long-term deposits (1,000,000) (2,498,860) (342,497) (2,550,000) (3,848,860) (527,530) Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits – 1,700,000 233,004 1,200,000 1,700,000 233,004 Cash received from sales of long-term investment – 15,000 2,056 – 15,000 2,056 Other investing activities 2,781 137 19 3,103 1,822 250 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (24,270) 346,844 47,539 540,891 1,982,280 271,695 Cash flows from financing activities: Deferred payment for business acquisition (15,858) – – (21,421) – – Proceeds from exercise of share options 18 551 76 51 570 78 Repurchase of ordinary shares (285,355) (58,767) (8,055) (287,690) (62,004) (8,498) Repurchase of subsidiary’s share options (14,330) (223) (31) (39,867) (4,319) (592) Dividends payment – – – (840,997) (937,249) (128,461) Proceeds from long-term borrowings – 2,154,000 295,230 – 2,154,000 295,230 Payment for redemption of convertible bonds (1,024,443) (86,932) (11,915) (2,136,987) (2,679,942) (367,317) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,339,968) 2,008,629 275,305 (3,326,911) (1,528,944) (209,560) Effect of exchange rate changes (6,190) (7,837) (1,075) 72,096 128,597 17,625 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (925,892) 2,930,104 401,604 (2,025,729) 2,443,217 334,870 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of period 4,547,197 4,711,714 645,794 5,647,034 5,198,601 712,528 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of

period 3,621,305 7,641,818 1,047,398 3,621,305 7,641,818 1,047,398

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures. Three months Three months Three months Ended September 30, 2022 Ended September 30, 2023 Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP RMB Share-based

compensation RMB Non-GAAP RMB GAAP RMB Share-based

compensation RMB Non-GAAP RMB GAAP US$ Share-based

compensation US$ Non-GAAP US$ Cost of revenues (1,886,135) 1,496 (1,884,639) (1,771,530) 1,211 (1,770,319) (242,808) 166 (242,642) Research and development (245,105) 21,713 (223,392) (201,693) 14,993 (186,700) (27,644) 2,055 (25,589) Sales and marketing (467,012) 8,453 (458,559) (373,942) 5,854 (368,088) (51,253) 802 (50,451) General and administrative (135,933) 53,314 (82,619) (113,896) 37,414 (76,482) (15,611) 5,128 (10,483) Cost and operating expenses (2,734,185) 84,976 (2,649,209) (2,461,061) 59,472 (2,401,589) (337,316) 8,151 (329,165) Income from operations 520,125 84,976 605,101 621,757 59,472 681,229 85,219 8,151 93,370 Net income attributable to Hello

Group Inc. 450,835 84,976 535,811 546,428 59,472 605,900 74,894 8,151 83,045

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued. First nine months First nine months First nine months Ended September 30, 2022 Ended September 30, 2023 Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP RMB Share-based

compensation RMB Non-GAAP RMB GAAP RMB Share-based

compensation RMB Non-GAAP RMB GAAP US$ Share-based

compensation US$ Non-GAAP US$ Cost of revenues (5,505,369) 12,488 (5,492,881) (5,255,277) 4,398 (5,250,879) (720,296) 603 (719,693) Research and development (733,562) 66,652 (666,910) (653,145) 51,186 (601,959) (89,521) 7,016 (82,505) Sales and marketing (1,666,542) 29,952 (1,636,590) (1,110,253) 20,413 (1,089,840) (152,173) 2,798 (149,375) General and administrative (453,514) 202,448 (251,066) (376,981) 128,880 (248,101) (51,670) 17,664 (34,006) Cost and operating expenses (8,358,987) 311,540 (8,047,447) (7,395,656) 204,877 (7,190,779) (1,013,660) 28,081 (985,579) Income from operations 1,218,317 311,540 1,529,857 1,703,019 204,877 1,907,896 233,417 28,081 261,498 Net income attributable to Hello

Group Inc. 1,086,289 311,540 1,397,829 1,505,112 204,877 1,709,989 206,292 28,081 234,373

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Ended September 30, 2023 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Live video service 1,410,844 119,953 – 1,530,797 209,813 Value-added service 1,298,329 168,398 – 1,466,727 201,031 Mobile marketing 24,039 6,666 – 30,705 4,208 Mobile games 7,864 – – 7,864 1,078 Other services 1,981 – 4,773 6,754 927 Total net revenues 2,743,057 295,017 4,773 3,042,847 417,057 Cost and expenses (ii): Cost of revenues (1,606,261) (145,346) (19,923) (1,771,530) (242,808) Research and development (151,649) (50,044) – (201,693) (27,644) Sales and marketing (298,919) (71,978) (3,045) (373,942) (51,253) General and administrative (105,339) (5,656) (2,901) (113,896) (15,611) Total cost and expenses (2,162,168) (273,024) (25,869) (2,461,061) (337,316) Other operating income, net 37,750 1,985 236 39,971 5,478 Income (loss) from operations 618,639 23,978 (20,860) 621,757 85,219 Interest income 96,680 94 17 96,791 13,266 Interest expense (19,293) – – (19,293) (2,644) Income (loss) before income tax and

share of income on equity method

investments 696,026 24,072 (20,843) 699,255 95,841 Income tax expenses (156,992) (1,072) – (158,064) (21,664) Income (loss) before share of income

on equity method investments 539,034 23,000 (20,843) 541,191 74,177 Share of loss on equity method

investments 974 – – 974 133 Net income (loss) 540,008 23,000 (20,843) 542,165 74,310 (ii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three months Ended September 30, 2023 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 1,207 4 – 1,211 166 Research and development 11,401 3,592 – 14,993 2,055 Sales and marketing 5,854 – – 5,854 802 General and administrative 37,406 8 – 37,414 5,128 Total cost and expenses 55,868 3,604 – 59,472 8,151

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Ended September 30, 2023 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Income (loss) from operations 618,639 23,978 (20,860) 621,757 85,219 Share-based compensation 55,868 3,604 – 59,472 8,151 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 674,507 27,582 (20,860) 681,229 93,370 Net income (loss) 540,008 23,000 (20,843) 542,165 74,310 Share-based compensation 55,868 3,604 – 59,472 8,151 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 595,876 26,604 (20,843) 601,637 82,461

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Ended September 30, 2022 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$[1] Net revenues: Live video service 1,517,872 139,659 – 1,657,531 233,012 Value-added service 1,336,050 201,616 – 1,537,666 216,162 Mobile marketing 28,243 – – 28,243 3,970 Mobile games 7,719 – – 7,719 1,085 Other services 1,126 – 736 1,862 262 Total net revenues 2,891,010 341,275 736 3,233,021 454,491 Cost and expenses (iii): Cost of revenues (1,704,934) (180,277) (924) (1,886,135) (265,149) Research and development (176,727) (68,378) – (245,105) (34,456) Sales and marketing (335,350) (130,222) (1,440) (467,012) (65,652) General and administrative (124,184) (8,574) (3,175) (135,933) (19,109) Total cost and expenses (2,341,195) (387,451) (5,539) (2,734,185) (384,366) Other operating income 19,563 1,722 4 21,289 2,993 Income (loss) from operations 569,378 (44,454) (4,799) 520,125 73,118 Interest income 89,003 187 84 89,274 12,550 Interest expense (25,010) – – (25,010) (3,516) Other gain or loss, net 40,403 – – 40,403 5,680 Income (loss) before income tax and

share of income on equity method

investments 673,774 (44,267) (4,715) 624,792 87,832 Income tax expenses (155,328) (713) – (156,041) (21,936) Income (loss) before share of income on

equity method investments 518,446 (44,980) (4,715) 468,751 65,896 Share of loss on equity method investments (18,880) – – (18,880) (2,654) Net income (loss) 499,566 (44,980) (4,715) 449,871 63,242 (iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three months Ended September 30, 2022 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 1,478 18 – 1,496 210 Research and development 15,640 6,073 – 21,713 3,052 Sales and marketing 8,446 7 – 8,453 1,188 General and administrative 53,272 42 – 53,314 7,495 Total cost and expenses 78,836 6,140 – 84,976 11,945 [1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months Ended September 30, 2022 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Income (loss) from operations 569,378 (44,454) (4,799) 520,125 73,118 Share-based compensation 78,836 6,140 – 84,976 11,945 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 648,214 (38,314) (4,799) 605,101 85,063 Net income (loss) 499,566 (44,980) (4,715) 449,871 63,242 Share-based compensation 78,836 6,140 – 84,976 11,945 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 578,402 (38,840) (4,715) 534,847 75,187

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) First nine months Ended September 30, 2023 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Live video service 4,144,164 404,822 – 4,548,986 623,490 Value-added service 3,821,183 506,495 – 4,327,678 593,158 Mobile marketing 75,730 13,032 – 88,762 12,166 Mobile games 14,169 – – 14,169 1,942 Other services 14,577 – 5,219 19,796 2,713 Total net revenues 8,069,823 924,349 5,219 8,999,391 1,233,469 Cost and expenses (iv): Cost of revenues (4,765,127) (469,111) (21,039) (5,255,277) (720,296) Research and development (483,997) (169,148) – (653,145) (89,521) Sales and marketing (894,462) (210,208) (5,583) (1,110,253) (152,173) General and administrative (349,614) (19,600) (7,767) (376,981) (51,670) Total cost and expenses (6,493,200) (868,067) (34,389) (7,395,656) (1,013,660) Other operating income 95,876 3,110 298 99,284 13,608 Income (loss) from operations 1,672,499 59,392 (28,872) 1,703,019 233,417 Interest income 311,157 656 86 311,899 42,749 Interest expense (41,671) – – (41,671) (5,711) Other gain or loss, net 4,565 – – 4,565 626 Income (loss) before income tax

and share of income on equity

method investments 1,946,550 60,048 (28,786) 1,977,812 271,081 Income tax expenses (443,175) (3,471) – (446,646) (61,218) Income (loss) before share of

income on equity method

investments 1,503,375 56,577 (28,786) 1,531,166 209,863 Share of income on equity method investments (31,940) – – (31,940) (4,378) Net income (loss) 1,471,435 56,577 (28,786) 1,499,226 205,485 (iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: First nine months Ended September 30, 2023 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 4,262 136 – 4,398 603 Research and development 36,793 14,393 – 51,186 7,016 Sales and marketing 20,408 5 – 20,413 2,798 General and administrative 128,856 24 – 128,880 17,664 Total cost and expenses 190,319 14,558 – 204,877 28,081

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) First nine months ended September 30, 2023 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Operating income (loss) 1,672,498 59,392 (28,871) 1,703,019 233,417 Share-based compensation 190,319 14,558 – 204,877 28,081 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,862,817 73,950 (28,871) 1,907,896 261,498 Net income (loss) 1,471,435 56,577 (28,786) 1,499,226 205,485 Share-based compensation 190,319 14,558 – 204,877 28,081 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,661,754 71,135 (28,786) 1,704,103 233,566

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) First nine months Ended September 30, 2022 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Live video service 4,404,991 381,241 – 4,786,232 672,838 Value-added service 3,917,609 639,872 – 4,557,481 640,681 Mobile marketing 92,029 – – 92,029 12,937 Mobile games 50,416 – – 50,416 7,087 Other services 4,298 – 1,058 5,356 753 Total net revenues 8,469,343 1,021,113 1,058 9,491,514 1,334,296 Cost and expenses (v): Cost of revenues (4,981,345) (522,188) (1,836) (5,505,369) (773,933) Research and development (536,640) (196,922) – (733,562) (103,123) Sales and marketing (1,039,526) (623,680) (3,336) (1,666,542) (234,279) General and administrative (415,954) (25,335) (12,225) (453,514) (63,754) Total cost and expenses (6,973,465) (1,368,125) (17,397) (8,358,987) (1,175,089) Other operating income 76,253 9,491 46 85,790 12,060 Income (loss) from operations 1,572,131 (337,521) (16,293) 1,218,317 171,267 Interest income 280,252 291 218 280,761 39,469 Interest expense (72,575) – – (72,575) (10,202) Other gain or loss, net 118,325 – – 118,325 16,634 Income (loss) before income tax

and share of income on equity

method investments 1,898,133 (337,230) (16,075) 1,544,828 217,168 Income tax expenses (451,061) (1,799) – (452,860) (63,662) Income (loss) before share of

income on equity method

investments 1,447,072 (339,029) (16,075) 1,091,968 153,506 Share of loss on equity method investments (8,967) – – (8,967) (1,261) Net income (loss) 1,438,105 (339,029) (16,075) 1,083,001 152,245 (v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: First nine months Ended September 30, 2022 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 5,477 7,011 – 12,488 1,756 Research and development 51,752 14,900 – 66,652 9,370 Sales and marketing 29,729 223 – 29,952 4,211 General and administrative 202,319 129 – 202,448 28,460 Total cost and expenses 289,277 22,263 – 311,540 43,797

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) First nine months ended September 30, 2022 Momo Tantan QOOL Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Operating income (loss) 1,572,131 (337,521) (16,293) 1,218,317 171,267 Share-based compensation 289,277 22,263 – 311,540 43,797 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,861,408 (315,258) (16,293) 1,529,857 215,064 Net income (loss) 1,438,105 (339,029) (16,075) 1,083,001 152,245 Share-based compensation 289,277 22,263 – 311,540 43,797 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,727,382 (316,766) (16,075) 1,394,541 196,042

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hello-group-inc-announces-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-2023-302009901.html

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.

