Hello, I Am Actually Crying Real Tears At Joshua Jackson’s Mother’s Day Letter To Jodie Turner-Smith
Which means today is the first mother’s day for the 33-year-old Queen & Slim actor.
To celebrate, Joshua Jackson wrote Jodie a beautiful letter on Instagram and y’all, I know we all exaggerate on the internet sometimes, but I’m not kidding, it legitimately brought tears to my eyes.
“Dear Jodie,” he wrote. “On this most special of mother’s days, I want to thank you for the being the light that you are. For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world.”
“I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments,” the Little Fires Everywhere actor continued. “Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but.”
“Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you.”
“I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with,” he concluded.
I’m just, I’m just really not okay.
Protect these two and their bundle of joy at all costs. Happy Mother’s Day, Jodie ❤️!
