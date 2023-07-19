Hello Kitty and MetaGaia Launch Radically New Metaverse Experience

Explore Hello Kitty Themed Digital Destination in AI-enhanced Metaverse

HONG KONG, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MetaGaia , an AI-enhanced open metaverse, today launched the exciting metaverse destination Hello Kitty Seven Wonders with Sanrio Hong Kong, a lifestyle brand with pop icon Hello Kitty and other beloved characters. The Hello Kitty Seven Wonders digital destination in MetaGaia features Hello Kitty-themed digital items and activities in MetaGaia, giving fans a chance to build their own community and interact with their favorite characters in a new virtual world.

Advokate Group, the parent company of MetaGaia, brings a wealth of expertise in creating virtual spaces within the metaverse. MetaGaia stands out as the first metaverse to offer AI-powered companions, augmented reality games, social features, brand shopping and digital asset purchasing. This dynamic platform provides Hello Kitty fans with a unique and immersive experience with Hello Kitty and Friends characters.

Fans can also mint a Wonder Pass to earn extra benefits, including a starchip bonus, daily check-in bonuses and access to exclusive areas in Hello Kitty Seven Wonders. Fans who mint a set of 4 Wonder Passes can also become a Wonderlord with additional perks including building and decorating a custom space in the metaverse destination.

To embark on this extraordinary journey, users are encouraged to download the MetaGaia app to access Hello Kitty Seven Wonders in MetaGaia. It’s a remarkable blend of technology, creativity, and beloved characters that promises to reshape the way fans engage with the Hello Kitty universe.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sanrio Hong Kong and bring the beloved characters of Hello Kitty and her friends into the world of MetaGaia,” said Gordon Kwok, CEO of MetaGaia. “The MetaGaia metaverse offers endless possibilities for exploration and socialization, and the addition of Hello Kitty will enhance that experience for our users.”

Additionally, a Hello Kitty Seven Wonders in-person event opened last week at Citygate Outlets, Hong Kong’s leading outlet mall. This temporary pop-up event enables visitors to enjoy augmented reality experiences through the MetaGaia app, blending the digital metaverse with tangible real-world interactions featuring Hello Kitty and her family and friends. Wonder Pass holders, or Wonderers, will have extra perks at the offline event like access to mini games. Attendees can also browse Hello Kitty merchandise and participate in mini games located throughout the mall. The pop-up event is scheduled to run until August 31st, providing an exciting opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the Hello Kitty universe.

About Sanrio Hong Kong

Sanrio Hong Kong is one of the subsidiaries of Sanrio Japan. Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty, and home to many other beloved character brands. Since 1960. Inspired by the vision of “One World, Connecting Smiles”, Sanrio aims to shorten the distance between people and spread the circle of happiness even further. Sanrio’s breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores.

About Advokate Group

Founded by MIT alumni, the Advokate leadership team brings business acumen from Blackstone, BlackRock, Sony-Ericsson and Wells Fargo. The Advokate Group has overseen the release of multiple successful blockchain applications, and its flagship MetaGaia is the first metaverse to enable consumers to explore the metaverse with AI-powered companions, AR games, socialize, shop brands and buy virtual real estate. Game developers from Final Fantasy, Zynga, Walt Disney and Ismole ensure the best gaming experience.

