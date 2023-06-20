Hello Kitty and MetaGaia Partner for Metaverse Experience

MetaGaia and Sanrio Hong Kong Collaborate to Launch Hello Kitty Seven Wonders with Real-World Activations at Hong Kong’s Citygate Outlets

HONG KONG, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MetaGaia , the first multi-platform metaverse with a ChatGPT-powered oracle and pet companions, has partnered with Sanrio Hong Kong, a lifestyle brand with pop icon Hello Kitty and other beloved characters, to bring new experiences to the metaverse. The partnership will introduce Hello Kitty Seven Wonders, a digital destination with Hello Kitty-themed digital items and activities in MetaGaia, giving fans a chance to build their own community and interact with their favorite characters in a new virtual world.

In the Summer of 2023, Sanrio Hong Kong and MetaGaia will host a Hello Kitty Seven Wonders pop-up event at Citygate Outlets, Hong Kong’s leading outlet mall. The 51-day event will feature augmented reality experiences that blend digital metaverse and in-person experiences using characters of Hello Kitty. Additionally, the event will feature Hello Kitty merchandise as well as mini games in various locations throughout the mall.

Advokate Group, the parent company of MetaGaia, has a proven track record of virtual spaces in the metaverse. MetaGaia is the first metaverse to offer AI-powered companions, AR games, socializing, brand shopping and digital asset purchasing, making it a unique and dynamic platform for users.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sanrio Hong Kong and bring the beloved characters of Hello Kitty and her friends into the world of MetaGaia,” said Gordon Kwok, CEO of MetaGaia, expressing his excitement about the partnership. “Our goal is to create a metaverse that offers endless possibilities for exploration and socialization, and we believe that the addition of Hello Kitty will enhance that experience for our users.”

Sanrio’s “One World, Connecting Smiles” philosophy has inspired the creation of quality products, services and activities that bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages for over 60 years. The partnership between Sanrio Hong Kong and MetaGaia is a natural extension of that philosophy, providing fans with a new and exciting way to connect with their favorite characters.

About Sanrio Hong Kong

Sanrio Hong Kong is one of the subsidiaries of Sanrio Japan. Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty, and home to many other beloved character brands. Since 1960. Inspired by the vision of “One World, Connecting Smiles”, Sanrio aims to shorten the distance between people and spread the circle of happiness even further. Sanrio’s breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores.

About Advokate Group

Founded by MIT alumni, the Advokate leadership team brings business acumen from Blackstone, BlackRock, Sony-Ericsson and Wells Fargo. The Advokate Group has overseen the release of multiple successful blockchain applications, and its flagship MetaGaia is the first metaverse to enable consumers to explore the metaverse with AI-powered companions, AR games, socialize, shop brands and buy virtual real estate. Game developers from Final Fantasy, Zynga, Walt Disney and Ismole ensure the best gaming experience.

