Hello Pal Announces Soft-Launch of New Video Chat App

Company Enters North American Market for 1-on-1 Video Chatting

VANCOUVER, BC , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hello Pal International Inc. (“Hello Pal” or the “Company”) (CSE: HP) (Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce the soft-launch of DoggeChat, a 1-on-1 video chatting app.

The DoggeChat app represents the first of two 1-on-1 video chatting apps announced earlier by the Company (see Company’s announcement on April 21, 2022). The app is aimed at the English-speaking market (especially North America), and allows users to match themselves with other individual users from across the globe to engage in 1-on-1 video calls. Calls are made for free under restricted circumstances, beyond which the call initiator pays for calls on a per-minute basis, and the call receiver receives a proportion of that payment. Users may also become monthly subscribers to experience VIP privileges.

The invite-only soft launch will focus on ensuring that unforeseen issues are given the opportunity to be resolved prior to the full launch. The demographic for the soft launch has been curated from a pool of English-speaking users of varying geographies, allowing simultaneous testing of both the platform’s engineering, and user experience design across the various English-speaking markets.

“The launch of DoggeChat is exciting for us as it marks our entry into the 1-on-1 video chatting space, as well as gives us a good opportunity to enter the North American market,” said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of the Company. “Both these aspects complement our current livestreaming operations very well, and helps expand our international social platform further.”

The full launch of DoggeChat is expected to occur in the following weeks, with the launch of its cryptocurrency-based sister app, DogeChat, to follow shortly thereafter.

To download Hello Pal, Language Pal, Travel Pal or the proprietary Phrasebooks please visit the IOS or Android store. For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact the Company, KL Wong, CEO, at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: [email protected].

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users’ the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person’s language they are speaking to. Hello Pal’s overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal’s control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal’s annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Hello Pal International

200 – 500 Denman Street

Vancouver, BC, V6G 3H1, Canada

p 604-683-0911

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hello-pal-announces-soft-launch-of-new-video-chat-app-301532851.html

SOURCE Hello Pal International Inc.