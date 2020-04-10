Helping struggling musicians

news, local-news,

Before COVID-19 Leigh Ratcliffe would spend his Friday nights playing gigs, now he spends them trying to raise money for other struggling artists. What started out as a way of reconnecting with music has turned into a platform to raise money for people whose livelihoods have disappeared. About three weeks ago Mr Ratcliffe, the founder of Tasmanian Muso Aid, decided to live stream himself playing some music. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Once he started he thought maybe he would be able to raise some money to buy his friends a cup of coffee. By the end of the night he had raised $1200. IN OTHER NEWS: Now the total is up around the $7500 mark and Mr Ratcliffe hopes it will continue to grow. "So far I've raised seven and a half grand which has been minding blowing," he said "I am hoping to see if we can get it to 10, if we can get it up to that point that would be absolutely awesome. "The response has been really really cool … I've had heaps of hecklers, it feels like a normal gig." He said it was good to be able to provide a platform for artists to connect with people again. "Giving artists a platform to be able to perform and get some music out there and have people chat, watch and be involved again has been good," Mr Ratcliffe said. "Not just for people watching and the money side of raising some coin to help people out but it's also really good as far as mental health. "To be able to touch base with people, constantly be in touch with them, chat and get these people performing and doing what they love again, that speaks wonders." The next live stream takes places tonight at 9 pm. Mr Ratcliffe said Sarah McLeod from The Superjesus would be joining him and performing a song. People watching can also expect performances from Tori Rattray, Pete Cornelius and Emily Sanzarol. To tune in, donate or for more information visit Mr Ratcliffe's Facebook page.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3cJShajhe7qFj9ttT8TiF9/693d6cb1-228d-4394-9d75-0b59bc986abe.JPG/r1_92_1799_1108_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg