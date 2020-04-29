Henry Golding Goes for a Walk With His Dog Stella Amid Quarantine

Henry Golding is getting some fresh air.

The 33-year-old Crazy Rich Asians star was spotted sporting a bandana mask on a walk with his newly fostered dog Stella on Tuesday (April 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Earlier in the month, it was reported that Henry was at the dog park with Stella and she attacked a small dog. The little dog allegedly needed six staples, but will survive, and he offered to pay the medical bills for the other owner.

He was also seen taking Stella for a walk after the incident.