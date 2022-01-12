Hepsiburada and Intel Join Forces to help SMEs go digital

ISTANBUL, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), one of the world’s leading technology companies, announced the launch of DigitalSME, a program providing support to small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey. DigitalSME will enable businesses to develop their e-commerce technology infrastructure, accelerate their digital transformation, and strengthen their businesses. The program will expand access to the digital economy by providing tools for new SMEs and those moving into e-commerce by offering training, discounted hardware, software tools, and grants for HepsiAd, Hepsiburada’s advertising platform.

Hepsiburada Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Murat Büyümez said: “SMEs are essential for the national economy and a critical component in the digitalization of commerce in Turkey which we adopt as our vision. Our DigitalSME program combines Hepsiburada’s and Intel’s experience with superior technology to propel the digital transformation of SMEs. The program will provide significant advantages for SMEs that are new to or want to move into e-commerce, enabling them to accelerate their growth by reaching a wider range of customers across the country and beyond.”

DigitalSME offerings

SMEs who want to move their business to e-commerce, expand their e-commerce business, or have a new business idea may apply to the DigitalSME program. SMEs in the program will benefit from a 10 percent discount on their purchases of 11th Generation Intel products and additional discounts on printers, network and antivirus software. The program offers various training sessions to facilitate e-commerce success for SMEs, covering effective advertising methods, increasing brand awareness, effective use of social media, and operational tips for customer satisfaction. In addition, SMEs also get a grant of TRY 1,000 and free training for HepsiAd, Hepsiburada’s advertising platform.

For more information and to apply, please visit https://www.hepsiburada.com/staticpage/760448104838857

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS), is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop ‘Super App’ to cater to its customers’ everyday needs and to help make people’s lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through Hepsiburada’s embedded digital wallet, HepsiPay. In 2020, Hepsiburada seamlessly connected 33 million members and approximately 45 thousand active merchants.

Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, Hepsiburada is committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our ‘Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs’ program, the company have reached more than 24,000 women entrepreneurs across Turkey to date.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hepsiburada-and-intel-join-forces-to-help-smes-go-digital-301458487.html

SOURCE Hepsiburada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

