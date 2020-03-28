Here Are 10 Documentaries to Watch After You’ve Seen Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’

As the credits roll on Tiger King (set to Joe Exotic’s now-classic “I Saw a Tiger,” of course), a quiet calm sets in. There’s just so much to process after viewing all seven episodes of Netflix’s truly bonkers documentary series—the polygamy, the ligers, that jet ski scene. It’s a lot to take in.

But after spending hours engrossed in the wall-to-wall absurdity of the American big cat community, it’s kind of tough to go back to watching normal shows about rational people doing understandable things. The only appropriate follow-ups to Tiger King are documentaries that also tell stories that are way stranger than anything in fiction. Here are 10 contenders.